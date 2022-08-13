Vandalism closes popular attraction at Louisville State Recreation Area

The school year is about to start and that means kids are trying to get their last bits of summer fun in before they head back to the classroom.

But the crowds hoping to spend the last few days of summer at the Louisville State Recreation Area found one of the main attractions out of commission.

“I just think it's really disappointing and unfair for the kids that are out here and especially us, that was our whole point of making the trip out to Louisville was for them to do that before they start school,” said Rachel Gonzalez, a mother who brought her kids to enjoy the park's floating playground.

Louisville state rec area is home to a floating playground made up of dozens of inflatable obstacles and platforms.

But unfortunately on Friday the playground was pulled apart and disassembled after someone cut holes into some of the inflatables.

“There was some damage done, some property damage done to some of the floating pieces that has made it impossible for other areas to be floating,” said Christy Christiansen with Nebraska Game and Parks.

Game and Parks officials don’t know who vandalized the inflatables or why.

They say it's a frustrating situation and a disappointing end to what has been an otherwise successful summer for the park.

“If they vandalize something it doesn’t just affect a couple of people it affects everyone. It's just unfair," said Gonzalez.

Right now the damage to the inflatables is still being assessed and it still remains to be seen if repairs will be completed before the playground closes for the year.

