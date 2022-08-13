ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 News

Loud 'boom' reported across northern Utah most likely a meteor

By Mythili Gubbi, Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A6cjq_0hG4AK3j00

Residents across northern Utah reported hearing a loud boom early Saturday morning.

The sound was heard and felt just before 8:30 a.m., with reports coming in from people who say their homes shook following the boom.

People reported hearing the noise from areas from Roy to Bluffdale and everywhere in between.

Seismologists confirmed that the event was not an earthquake.

“I have experienced many earthquakes," said Luz Hernandez, who lived in Puerto Rico for years. "So because everything shakes, in the house, the walls, definitely it was not that case here — just a big sound."

Many also theorized that the noise was a sonic boom produced from aircraft nearby, possibly from Hill Air Force Base. However, in a tweet sent later Saturday, Gov. Spencer Cox said the noise was not from military aircraft.

The sound was actually caused by a meteor.

Robert Lunsford with the American Meteor Society said it’s rare to hear the sound created by a meteor.

“Your normal meteor is only the size of a pea or a small pebble. This particular object was probably the size of a beachball,” Lunsford said.

“You’ve got a big chunk of rock flying through space, and sometimes they even break up," added Duke Johnson with the Clark Planetarium. "And then you can get multiple booms, and I saw that the Weather Service did have two different blimps on the radar from this thing so it appears that it may have broken up.

That’s why when the meteor came through the earth’s atmosphere, it pushed on the sound waves, resulting in the boom.

“Anything that surpasses the speed of sound, where the air is thick enough to carry sound waves, can create a sonic boom," Lunsford said. "And the only thing that really does that is lightning, a supersonic jet, and meteors."

Mandi Arrington who lives in West Jordan got her trees trimmed on Friday and thought a branch fell.

“I actually thought part of my tree had broken off and hit my house, so that’s why I went out and I started looking around and I was completely confused,” she said. “It was a relief to find out that it was something else.”

VIDEO COMPILATION BELOW: Meteor streaking across sky; "Boom" noise captured on doorbell cameras

Sound & video compilation: Meteor creates loud 'boom' above northern Utah

(Videos courtesy of: David Church, Ruby Rose Anaya, Scott Boekweg, Eva Escalera, Snowbasin Resort, Michelle Baker, Shawn Stubbs, Megan Arnold Buttars, Candace Casteel)

Comments / 17

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteor#Utah#Earthquake#Military Aircraft#Weather#Hill Air Force Base#The Weather Service
KSLTV

Utah officials tour the Draper prison before its demolition

DRAPER, Utah — The Draper prison facility is officially closed. It’s the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of a new chapter in this area. While demolition will start soon on the closed Draper prison, there will be a piece of it that is saved. The persevered...
DRAPER, UT
KSLTV

Friday storm floods streets, homes around Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thunderstorms Friday brought rain and hail to Utah, causing water to build up and flow through streets and homes in communities around the state. In West Jordan, one neighborhood was left dealing with a muddy mess after water overflowed from a culvert, crashing across 6400 West and into a nearby neighborhood.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

West Jordan neighborhood flooded with mud after heavy rain

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The streets of a West Jordan neighborhood were flooded with water Friday night after heavy rains moved through the area. Around 4 p.m., a storm cell developed near 8800 South 6400 West. A steady stream of water flowed from a field down 6400 West and into a residential area.
eastidahonews.com

Idaho reservoir produces third record catch this summer

BRUNEAU – Well, it’s happened again!. C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwestern Idaho – typically known for abundant crappie and smallmouth bass – has once again produced an eye-popping state record fish. Although, this time it’s not a catfish. Greg and Angie Poulsen of Eagle Mountain,...
IDAHO STATE
ksl.com

Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
saltlakemagazine.com

Avalanche of Suds: Beerfests Take Over the Utah Mountains

There’s something about autumn’s approach that triggers a thirst. Specifically, the thirst for a frosty beverage in the hills. Parched from a summer under the hot sun, people suddenly unleash their inner lederhosen like we’re on holiday in Bavaria. Fortunately, Utah mountains abide such behavior, playing host to numerous beer-laden festivities at resorts throughout the Beehive State.
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

‘Something special is happening in Salt Lake — always has been’: Brandi Carlile thanks Utah for being with her from the start

The last time Brandi Carlile’s music graced Salt Lake City, none of us knew the turn history would shortly take. On Feb. 8, 2020, Carlile and her band took the stage at Vivint Arena, giving a performance that for many of us would be the last live show we’d see for a while — or at least without COVID-19 looming in the back of our minds.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy