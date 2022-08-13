Read full article on original website
Six people - including four kids - displaced after fire on South Side, officials say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Six people were displaced after a fire in their home on the South Side of the city on Saturday, firefighters said. Firefighters arrived on the 1400 block of Bellevue Avenue at 11:35 p.m. and found a two-and-a-half-story home on fire, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
Hundreds without power after FedEx truck crashes into utility pole in Clay
Update: As of 4:30 p.m., most customers’ power had been restored, according to National Grid. Clay, N.Y. — More than 600 people in Clay were without power after a FedEx truck crashed into a utility pole shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. The truck crashed into the pole near...
WKTV
Man accused of driving while ability impaired by drugs in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A Utica man was charged after allegedly driving under the influence of drugs in Whitesboro Sunday afternoon. Whitesboro police stopped 24-year-old Justin Frias after they say he made an illegal left turn from Foster Street onto Westmoreland Street. Police called in a drug recognition expert and...
Utica Police Stop Man Strolling Down Street in Nothing But Shoes
A man in his birthday suit was seen walking down a Central New York street like it was any other day. The possibly disturbed man was seen strolling a sidewalk in Utica wearing nothing but a pair of shoes. Utica police stopped the gentleman right in front of the Addison Miller pool. They can be seen calmly talking to the naked man who doesn't seem to have a care in the world.
Teenager shot in wrist on Near Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teenager was shot in the wrist in the Near Westside area of the city on Sunday, police said. Syracuse police said officers responded to Upstate University Hospital at 1:26 p.m. after receiving a report that there was a shooting victim there. They found a 16-year-old male who was shot in the wrist and is expected to survive, police said.
2 Syracuse men fake armed robbery of $3,700 bank deposit, deputies say
Onondaga, N.Y. — Two Syracuse men were arrested for faking an armed robbery at a bank in the town of Onondaga Sunday, deputies said. Josh J. Phillips, 31, of Syracuse, called 911 at 1:38 p.m. to report the robbery from the parking lot of Key Bank at 4892 West Seneca Turnpike, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
urbancny.com
Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 125 Elmhurst Ave. & 160 Didama St.
The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
iheart.com
Parish Couple Accused Of Abusing Dogs, Homeless After Fire
Parish, N.Y - An Oswego County couple who is facing animal cruelty charges are now homeless after a fire. Christina LaValley and John Paul Barton were charged after their dogs were found with porcupine quills covering their bodies keeping them from eating or drinking. Fire officials say one of the...
15-year-old shot on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg on the city’s Westside, the first of two teenagers wounded in shootings in Syracuse on Sunday. Syracuse police said the boy was shot around 11:16 a.m. in the 700 block of West Onondaga Avenue. They said he was taken to Upstate University Hospital and was expected to survive.
newyorkalmanack.com
Beers, Bikes, and Barges Utica Ride August 18th
The Oneida County History Center has announced “Beers, Bikes, and Barges: Utica Ride,” an hour-long guided cycling tour, followed by a drink at Bagg’s Square Brewing in Utica, NY, set for Thursday, August 18th. The ride will start from Bagg Commemorative Park at 305 Main Street in...
localsyr.com
Abbotts Frozen Custard: Break-in
(WSYR-TV) — According to a Facebook post from Abbotts Frozen Custard of Syracuse, they were broken into early in the morning on Saturday, August 13. “We are so grateful that no one was hurt, windows and doors are replaceable, and nothing was stolen,” said in a post by Abbotts. “We are okay, we hope that whoever did this is okay, and pray that they may have better days ahead of them.”
WKTV
Purple Heart car show rolls into town
Utica, N.Y.-- Nearly 100 classic cars and motorcycles took over the Parkway Center parking lot on Saturday afternoon for a good cause. The 2nd annual Veterans' Custom Race Car and Motorcycle Show raises money for the Purple Heart Veterans Central New York 490 Military Order of the Purple Heart, which raises funds for gold-star families in need. Last year's event raised $13,000.
WHEC TV-10
Man injured in Palmyra crash
PALMYRA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man was injured when his car flipped on Hydesville Road in Palmyra on Friday night. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies said John H. Briggs, 29 of Macedon, was driving at an unsafe speed when he lost control of his car just before 9:30 p.m.
flackbroadcasting.com
Mercy Flight Helicopter called to scene of Webster Hill Road ATV accident
AVA- Numerous emergency agencies were called out to the scene of an ATV accident over the weekend in Oneida County. It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the Webster Hill Road, town of Ava, between the Krupp and Dorn Spur Roads. As of this report, details regarding the crash...
Extremely premature baby dies after woman gives birth inside jail in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — An extremely premature newborn died earlier this month after being delivered at the jail in downtown Syracuse. The mother was being held temporarily on a misdemeanor petit larceny warrant out of the city of Syracuse when she gave birth Aug. 2 at the South State Street facility, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail.
localsyr.com
Multiple shootings in Syracuse: August 13-14
(WSYR-TV) — Three more shootings happened over the weekend of August 13-14 in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say that on Saturday, August 13, a shooting happened in the 500 block of W. Genesee Street around 11:31 p.m. Officers found a 36-year-old man who was shot in the arm and stomach and was then taken to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.
ithaca.com
Shots Fired During Friday Afternoon Ithaca Car Chase
On Friday at approximately 1:23 PM, the Ithaca Police Department responded to the intersection of W Clinton Street and S Corn Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers spoke with numerous witnesses who reported a black SUV with tinted windows chasing a dark blue or purple sports car with the operator of said black SUV firing multiple rounds at said sports car. Both vehicles had left the area prior to Officer arrival.
iheart.com
Two Syracuse Men Arrested For Falsely Reporting An Armed Robbery
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. - Two Syracuse men have been arrested for falsely reporting an armed robbery. Onondaga County Sheriffs say 25 year old Jeddidia Manning and 31 year old Josh Phillips cooked up a scheme to steal about $3700 from their employer. Deputies say Phillips claimed he was robbed...
whcuradio.com
IPD looking to ID suspect in alleged theft at restaurant
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A wallet was reportedly stolen Saturday from a restaurant worker in Ithaca. Police say a man went to the restaurant in the 100 block of West State Street and asked for a glass of water. When the man left, officers say the female employee noticed her wallet was missing from her purse. Inside was cash and her credit and debit cards.
Water Way: Main Break Leaves Rips and Dips in North Utica Road
The impact flowing and/or standing water can have on local roads was on full display Friday morning at a site not far from a water main break in Utica. This photo (above and below) was shared on Facebook following what the Mohawk Valley Water Authority says was busted water main last night, affecting customers in the area of Buchanan Road, Jones Street, Crosby Road and Innis Street, MVWA officials said.
