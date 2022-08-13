ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 174

think for yourself
2d ago

can we bring a lawsuit against google for stalking us wherever we go. lets do a country wide lawsuit.. any attorneys want the challenge. just asking cuz they always seem to track wherever I go throughout the month even when I have location off interesting

Reply(22)
105
Gary Hoffman
2d ago

I offer this thought free of charge to Google and how e- commerce worked for Mr. Bill Gates: If it moves by rail, air, track or sea it's real. Everything else is Advertising.

Reply(1)
23
Vanilla Soul
2d ago

Ha , the liberal support group is failing , imagine that , and do they not report that bidens economy is strong .

Reply(7)
77
Related
shefinds

Walmart Says Major Layoffs Are Necessary For A 'Strong Future' For The Company—Employees Can't Be Happy

As inflation continues to rise, Walmart reportedly laid off approximately 200 of its corporate employees, according to a source familiar with the situation. Based on a recent article published by Tech Crunch, the retail company said in a statement, “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future. At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like e-commerce, technology, health and wellness, supply chain, and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers, and the business community.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

Worker discovers that she’s being laid off from Oracle after receiving calendar invite

A woman revealed she realised that she was getting laid off from her job at Oracle after she received a calendar invite.In a recent clip posted to TikTok, Kimberly Foo, @thekimberlyfoo detailed how she didn’t initially expect to be let go from the tech company until she and a bunch of her co-workers were invited to the same meeting on a Sunday night.“POV: you get a 15 min calendar invite on Sunday night by a RVP saying he’s going to call your cell on Monday morning,” the text over the video reads. “You think you’re going to get a promotion...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Sundar Pichai
Business Insider

Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife

Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Layoffs#Google Cloud#Linus Company Google#Alphabet Inc Googl Goog#Cnbc#Meta Platform Inc Meta
Fortune

Workers are calling their bosses’ bluffs on in-office mandates

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Workers continue to turn a blind eye to their bosses' in-office mandates. That's likely because they feel they can get away with it, according to the latest findings from WFH...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Google
Inc.com

The Great Resignation Is Turning Into the 'Great Regret.' Employers Are Joining In Too

When management professor Anthony Klotz coined the term the "Great Resignation" in May 2021, he unleashed a tsunami of think pieces. For the past year, experts have been arguing over who was quitting and why and how companies should respond. While they've been chattering away, quit rates have stayed at historical highs, and even managers (and pop stars) have joined the Great Resignation.
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
STOCKS
digg.com

Major US Company Layoffs In 2022, Visualized

It's been a rough year for workers in corporate America. Visual Capitalist looked at publicly traded American companies to see which ones had the most layoffs in 2022. They scanned publicly available data to estimate how many workers lost their jobs this year. Key Takeaways. It's estimated that so far...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
70K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy