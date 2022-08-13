Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Gunman in Montenegro Kills 10, Then Shot Dead by Passerby
CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — A man went on a shooting rampage in the streets of this western Montenegro city Friday, killing 10 people, including two children, before being shot dead by a passerby, officials said. Montenegrin police chief Zoran Brdjanin said in a video statement shared with media that...
BBC
Montenegro: Gunman kills 11 after family dispute
At least 11 people have been killed in a shooting following a family dispute in the city of Cetinje in Montenegro. According to officials, a single gunman shot dead three members of the same family before shooting at passers-by. A mother and her two children all staying in the shooter's...
Drug Lord Mass-Killer ‘El Chueco’ Strikes Fear in Mexico’s Sierra Madre Mountains
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — After the killing of two priests and a tour guide in June, Mexico’s government has been searching for a ghost: a man who is said to be everywhere, but at the same time can’t be found. Inside the Sierra Madre mountains, José Noriel...
An Italian priest is under investigation for conducting Mass in swim trunks and using an inflatable mattress as an altar
Footage shows swimsuit-clad teenagers wading in shallow water in front of the shirtless priest as he conducted the service.
British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy
The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
Montenegro gunman kills 11 on the street; police kill him
A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage Friday, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead, Montenegro state TV reported, quoting police sources.State TV RTCG said the 34-year-old gunman wounded another six people, including a policeman, in the city of Cetinje's Medovina neighborhood, which is near the seat of the former royal government. The city is 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podogrica, the current capital of the small Balkan nation.RTCG, quoting witnesses, said the attacker was randomly shooting at people walking in the street, including at children. Four of the wounded...
Five Americans Injured in Mass Shooting Near Jerusalem’s Western Wall
Five Americans were among the eight people injured in a mass shooting in Jerusalem on Sunday, authorities told CNN. A bus and some cars near the city’s Western Wall were struck by a “terrorist armed with weapons” at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, local authorities said in a statement. Two of the eight are in serious condition, including a pregnant woman, and the other six are mildly or moderately injured. Four of the U.S. victims were from a Jewish family from Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York, according to Yeshiva World News. The U.S. Embassy condemned the attack, but it did not offer more information. “We strongly condemn all acts of terrorism and actions that exacerbate tensions,” an embassy spokesperson said. CNN reported that the suspect, who later turned himself in to police, is an Israeli citizen from East Jerusalem.Read it at CNN
Six including army general killed in Pakistani military helicopter crash
Six people including an army general were killed in Pakistan when the helicopter they were in crashed.The wreckage of the helicopter was found near Musa Goth in the Lasbela district on Tuesday, according to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). It had gone missing last night in Balochistan in southwest Pakistan.The personnel inside the chopper included Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, the commander of the south Pakistan-based 12 Corps. Ali was supervising a flood relief operation in Musa Goth in Lasbela Balochistan when the helicopter lost contact with air traffic controllers.A spokesperson for the Pakistan Armed Forces said in a tweet that...
Car bombs, prison massacres and beheadings: Ecuador terrorized by rise in Mexican-led drug trafficking
Once a relatively peaceful neighbor of major cocaine producers Colombia and Peru, Ecuador has become a battleground for criminal gangs looking to control the drug trafficking trade, analysts and authorities say. The violence is grim and takes multiple forms: car bombs, prison massacres and bodies hanging from bridges have become...
Eleven dead in mass shooting in Montenegro, state prosecutor says
CETINJE, Montenegro Aug 12 (Reuters) - Eleven people, including two children and a gunman, were killed in a mass shooting in Montenegro on Friday, and six others were injured, a state prosecutor told Vijesti TV after an initial investigation of the crime scene.
SFGate
Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed
MIAMI, Florida (AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase Monday night, authorities said. The suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee following a...
SFGate
Man accused of killing Mesa resident over a parking dispute
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A suspect is accused of fatally running over an east Mesa man with his vehicle over a parking dispute, according to authorities. Mesa police said 61-year-old John Lagana remains jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Lagana has a lawyer who...
Strong winds collapse stage in Spain, killing 1, officials say
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A stage collapse during the Medusa Festival in near Valencia, Spain, early Saturday left one person dead and more than 20 others injured, police said. The Valencia government said three of those injured were listed in serious condition. The wind caused "chaos" while damaging multiple structures at the festival as well as the stage. Authorities said the "violent" winds devastated parts of the area and forced the event management team to vacate the location.
SFGate
String Of Violence Over Four Days Leaves 3 Dead, 2 Stabbed
Over a four-day span, Stockton saw several violent incidents that left three men fatally shot, three women robbed at their homes and two men stabbed, police said. The string of shootings began last Thursday when a 23-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue, across the street from San Joaquin Delta College.
Gunman who held up Lebanon bank to withdraw own money arrested as siege ends
An armed man in Lebanon who took bank staff hostage in a desperate attempt to access his own money has given himself up after seven hours.Authorities said the 42-year-old entered the bank branch in Beirut with a shotgun and a canister of petrol, fired three warning shots and locked himself in with six hostages, threatening to set himself on fire unless he was allowed to take out his money.The man was trying to withdraw money to pay for his father’s hospital treatment. He has about £175,000 in savings, according to reports.After several hours of negotiations, he accepted an offer...
Ecuador city declares state of emergency amid dramatic rise in gang bombings
Ecuador’s embattled president, Guillermo Lasso, has declared a fourth state of emergency in the violence-racked city of Guayaquil after a deadly bomb attack killed at least five and injured 17 people. Ecuador’s interior minister, Patricio Carrillo, described Sunday’s explosion as a “declaration of war on the state” by organised...
'Shocked': Montenegro town reels after mass shooting
Residents in Montenegro's Cetinje were filled with disbelief Saturday as they tried to make sense of an unexpected mass shooting that saw their quiet town's streets shattered by a gruesome killing spree. Friday's shooting saw a man murder 10 residents in broad daylight before a passerby killed him, according to the state prosecutor.
SFGate
SF police announce 4 suspects, including 3 juveniles, in assault of 70-year-old Asian woman
San Francisco law enforcement officials said Monday they have identified four suspects, three of whom are minors, in the assault and robbery of a 70-year-old Asian woman last month. Officers have arrested Oakland resident Darryl Moore, 18, in connection with the July 31 attack, and San Francisco police have obtained...
Ukrainian Plane Carrying Serbian Munitions Bound for Bangladesh Crashes in Greece
ATHENS, Greece — A Ukrainian cargo plane carrying 11.5 tons of Serbian-made weapons destined for Bangladesh crashed in northern Greece late Saturday, killing eight Ukrainian crew members and setting off an investigation into whether the hazardous material being transported posed a threat to the local population, state and local officials said.
Man arrested on suspicion of raping a US tourist in central Paris
A 23-year-old man has been arrested following an investigation for suspicion of rape aggravated by drunkenness, the Paris Prosecutor's Office told CNN.
