Fatal Car Wreck Slows Southbound I-880 At 66Th Ave
A fatal car wreck snarled traffic in southbound lanes of I-880 this morning in Oakland, approaching the 66th Avenue exit. The collision was reported by California Highway Patrol at 2:57 a.m. just south of the 66th Avenue on-ramp. Southbound traffic was diverted off the Interstate onto 66th Avenue as tow trucks made their way to the scene.
Update: Fire crews stop Eden Fire progress after homes in Dublin threatened
DUBLIN -- An East Bay community is breathing a sigh of relief after firefighters stopped a vegetation fire threatening homes in Schafer Ranch, burning next to Interstate Highway 580 east of Castro Valley.The so-called Eden Fire came dangerously close to homes on the western edge of Dublin, Monday before firefighters got the upper hand. As of 7:30 p.m., it was 30% contained.The fire burned 58 acres east of Eden Canyon Road along the westbound lanes of I-580. The California Highway Patrol said a car fire started the blaze around 4:20 p.m.The Alameda County Fire Department said by 5 p.m. the fire reached two alarms. Earlier, the City of Dublin issued an alert saying people living in the Schaefer Ranch Road neighborhood should be prepared to evacuate if forward progress continued.The Shannon Community Center at San Ramon Road and Shannon Ave. in Dublin was being operated as an evacuation/reunification center for people evacuated from the Schaefer Ranch neighborhood. Dublin Boulevard was shut down to westbound traffic at Inspiration Drive and will remain shut down while fire crews mopped up.Around 7:30 p.m., the city of Dublin announced Inspiration Drive had reopened and residents of the area would be allowed to return home.
I-80 westbound collision causes traffic backup Monday morning
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) —California Highway Patrol said several lanes westbound Interstate 80 lanes are blocked near Waterman Boulevard following an incident involving multiple vehicles. This is a developing incident.
Brush Fire Near U.S. Highway 101 Under Control
A half-acre brush fire near U.S. Highway 101 by the Bernal Road off-ramp in San Jose is now under control, fire officials said. Fire crews were called to the fire near the northbound lanes of the highway at about 1 p.m. Monday, according to San Jose Fire Department officials. Crews...
San Jose home hit by cars 23 times
Ray Minter was drifting off to sleep when a loud boom shook his East San Jose home. A moment of panic set in as he shuffled out of bed to understand what jolted his house like an earthquake. He knew it was too short to be an earthquake and too intense to be something heavy falling off a shelf.... The post San Jose home hit by cars 23 times appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Solano County grass fire at 23 acres, 30% contained
SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) – A grass fire north of Fairfield and north-west of Cannon is now 23 acres and forward progress has been stopped as of midday Monday, according to a tweet from the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. The fire is at 30% containment, according to a subsequent tweet from Cal Fire. People driving in […]
Road closure on San Pablo Avenue
SAN PABLO, Calif. (BCN) — All lanes of San Pablo Avenue are closed between Robert H. Miller Drive and Lancaster Drive in San Pablo and motorists should use alternative routes, police said Saturday morning. A traffic incident has closed this stretch of San Pablo Avenue and it is expected to be closed for an extended […]
Big rig crashes into I-580 wall near Livermore causing sig alert
LIVERMORE, Calif. - A big rig crashed into a median barrier wall on I-580 in Livermore Monday morning. California Highway Patrol reported the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on eastbound I-580 at Springtown Boulevard. The collision prompted a sig alert causing two lanes to close for at least three hours.
Richmond police patrol activity report: Aug. 12-14
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Aug. 12-14,...
UPDATED: CHP Investigating Overnight Fatal Crash on Highway 4
The California Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight fatal crash that occurred in the area of eastbound Highway 4 at Willow Pass Road. According to preliminary information, at 12:41 am Monday, CHP responded to a 4-vehicle crash that blocked all lanes of traffic. By 12:59 am, a SIGALERT was issued.
Body of missing Oakland man found in Sacramento River
RIO VISTA, Calif. (BCN) — The body of a 20-year-old Oakland man was recovered Sunday morning from the Sacramento River near Rio Vista, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. Carlos Estevez was reported missing on Aug. 10 while swimming with family and friends in the area of Sandy Beach. KRON ON is streaming news […]
Shooting near Oakland's Lake Merritt injures 1
OAKLAND -- A shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland left one person injured Monday afternoon.Oakland police said the shooting happened at around 1:45 p.m. on the 600 block of Bellevue Avenue. Dispatchers received several calls to 9-1-1 reporting the shooting.Officers found a male victim but provided no other details. Police cars and officers were seen surrounding a red sedan in the area of the Edoff Memorial Bandstand. Other officers were seen deploying a drone during the investigation. People were urged to avoid the area. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.
New Clipper pass to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents
A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The new Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
SF Bay ferry passenger jumps overboard
OAKLAND (KRON) – A passenger on a San Francisco Bay ferry “is believed to have jumped” overboard into the Oakland Estuary on Sunday, according to a statement from the Water Emergency Transportation Authority. “The captain was notified by witnesses and immediately turned the vessel around to initiate rescue procedures,” the statement reads. “First responders were […]
Police investigate shooting in Pinole Valley Shopping Center parking lot
A dispute between two groups of people led to a mid-afternoon shooting in the parking lot of the Pinole Valley Shopping Center on Friday, police said. Police responded to the parking lot in the 2700 block of Pinole Valley Road on reports of a shooting and arrived to find evidence of shots fired but no victims or suspects.
Update: Suv Hit Tree In Fatal Traffic Crash Saturday Morning
SAN JOSE (BCN) A sports utility vehicle hit a tree, killing the driver, in a crash in San Jose Saturday morning, police said. A 2005 Infiniti sports utility vehicle was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street around 3 a.m. Saturday when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street, according to police.
Two pistols recovered from stolen rental car found in Walnut Creek
Two pistols were recovered from a stolen rental car parked in a residential area,according to a Facebook post from Walnut Creek Police Department.
2 charged for alleged Rolex watch robbery attempt at Walnut Creek shopping plaza
The two suspects allegedly pistol whipped the victim several times when he refused to give up his watch, according to prosecutors.
Officer hospitalized after major multi-vehicle crash on Mission Boulevard in Fremont
FREMONT -- Emergency crews were at the scene of a major traffic collision involving multiple vehicles, including a police car, in Fremont on Monday morning.The crash was reported at about 10:40 a.m. at Mission and Warm Springs boulevards.At around 10:40 a.m., an officer was responding to a service call with lights and sirens at the intersection of Mission and Warm Springs boulevards when an uninvolved community member collided into their marked patrol car, said police.A police spokesperson said the driver continued straight and ran into more than one stopped vehicle. Chopper video showed a Fremont police cruiser in the middle of the intersection with major front-end damage. Four other vehicles, including a shuttle bus, were also involved.The officer was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries and was treated and released the same afternoon. The driver said they had pain, but was not brought to the hospital, said a police spokesperson. All lanes were blocked until about 1 p.m., Fremont police said in an advisory. Motorists were asked to avoid the area. The crash is still under investigation.
Fatal Wreck Closes Northbound Highway-29 Between Highway-221 And Highway-121
Northbound lanes were closed around midnight on Highway-29 at the Highway-221 connector in Napa County as California Highway Patrol and Napa Police investigated a fatal car wreck. According to a Nixel alert sent by the Napa Police Department at 12:14 a.m., lanes were closed from Highway-221 to Highway-121. Traffic is...
