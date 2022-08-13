ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

PennLive.com

Central Pa. organization to hold benefit motorcycle ride

Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association Inc. (CATRA) will hold its 11th Annual Miles for Smiles Benefit Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Aug. 20. Each year participating riders raise funds to support special-needs children, teens, adults, and families in Central Pennsylvania. The event will start and finish at the East Hanover Township Community Park in Dauphin County, next to the township building at 8848 Jonestown Road, Grantville. Onsite check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the ride will start at 10:30.
GRANTVILLE, PA
echo-pilot.com

THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Old Home Week news and plans for 9/11

WOW! What a week it has been in Greencastle-Antrim. So how was your post-Old Home Week Sunday? Tina and I strolled around town this morning and checked out the display windows we hadn’t observed. It was like walking through an open-air museum. My heart-felt congratulations to 41st triennial President Bonnie Shockey and all of the volunteers who made this 120-year historic event a huge success. It wouldn’t be fair to ask what your favorite event was because they were all wonderful with large crowds.
GREENCASTLE, PA
PennLive.com

Public invited to Dauphin County recruitment event for CDL operators, other positions: PennDOT

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a job fair this week for job seekers to learn about the following positions the department offers in Dauphin County:. Winter temporary and permanent CDL operator (starting pay is $21/hr.) Transportation equipment operator trainee (starting pay is $19.38/hr.) Diesel and construction equipment...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Lebanon VA Medical Center completes first phase of $1.8M project

The first phase of a $1.8 million expansion of the Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic at the Lebanon Veterans Affairs Medical Center has been completed. Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 10. The remodel is the first phase of a scheduled three-phase plan for the 23,000-square-foot space. This first phase renovated 8,500 square feet of space, which includes 18 consultation rooms, one nurse triage station, three group rooms and a new waiting area.
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. collision with pickup truck

A 43-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday night crash on a Lancaster County road, the coroner’s office said. Tyrone Gardner, 44, of Coatesville, Chester County, was driving a motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck around 10:30 p.m. on Lincoln Highway East at Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, according to the coroner’s office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Temporary roundabout in Lancaster to become permanent

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHMT) — The intersection where North Plum Street meets Park Avenue and East New Street in Lancaster had a temporary roundabout installed in October of 2019. Now, the city wants to make it permanent. The city says the roundabout has improved safety in the area by promoting...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (8/13/22)

Alan S. Wilt, 68, of Hummelstown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. He was born April 21, 1954, to Gene and Ruthetta (Aumon) Wilt. He was a 1972 graduate of West Perry High School, where he excelled in baseball, basketball and football; a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Blain; and was an avid golfer and fan of Oklahoma University football and the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police say minor intentionally set barn on fire in Snyder County

McClure, Pa. — Police say a minor in Snyder County intentionally set a barn on fire that caused $10,000 of damage. A call went out shortly before 10:30 p.m. Aug. 2 for a barn fire at 1021 Fairview Road in West Beaver Township. Bennerville Fire Company was dispatched to the scene. State police at Selinsgrove say they investigated and found a 14-year-old minor had set the fire. No injuries were reported. A written allegation has been filed at the Snyder County Courthouse, police say.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

1 dead after I-81 crash in Dauphin County: state police

A tractor-trailer crash killed one person on Interstate 81 Sunday afternoon near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said I-81 north shut down around 2:35 p.m. after a tractor-trailer crashed between exit 67 to Cameron Street in Harrisburg, and exit 69 to Progress Avenue in Susquehanna Township. One...
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Soaring Lancaster County Farmland Prices Shock Potential Investor

George Hixon has been getting sticker shock while seeking farmland in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Hixon said real estate agents have quoted him “extreme prices.” He looked at one parcel where the landowner wanted a whopping $65,000 an acre. “Don’t know that that’s viable,” he said. “It’s doubtful.”...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg expands opportunity for youth who want to join new advisory commission

After a two-year setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harrisburg City Council is opening applications for this year’s youth commission. By the end of September, the commission is expected to be filled out with 11 Harrisburg School District students who will advise Harrisburg government city council, and the administration on all matters pertaining to youth in the city.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

14-year-old shot in Hall Manor in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 14-year-old was shot in the arm Sunday night in Hall Manor in Harrisburg. Police said the teenager was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Pink in the park in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — It's "Pink in the Park" at Clipper Magazine Stadium tonight. A yearly benefit that not only raises money but raises awareness for two very important causes. The original cause was finding a cure for breast cancer affecting women and then later added the piece for helping end domestic violence.
LANCASTER, PA
