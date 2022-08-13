Read full article on original website
Krissy333
2d ago
Wow! This is so sad! 😫 Just goes to show you that tomorrow is NOT promised! My prayers goes out to her husband and family!👆🏿🙏🏿💞
Reply(1)
141
Jennifer Webb
2d ago
when it's time, it's time everyone else dodged her bullet... nothing you can do when God calls you home. Live each day like it's your last. 🙏
Reply(1)
90
loves Yah
2d ago
So sad. We never know when death will come so we must be on our best behavior and obedient to God. Live and let live. They seemed to have had a beautiful 29 yrs together.
Reply
67
Related
Gator Found ‘Guarding’ Woman’s Body in South Carolina Retirement Community
Authorities in South Carolina are investigating an alligator attack that left one person dead on Monday morning. A caller from Sun City Hilton Head, a retirement community of 10,000, reported around 11:15 a.m. that the animal seemed to be “guarding” a woman’s body down by the edge of a pond. The body was eventually collected around 1 p.m. by the county coroner’s office, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said. It was not immediately clear how large the alligator was or what happened to it after the police response, according to The Island Packet. The identity of the woman was not immediately released.Read it at The Island Packet
SFGate
2 Alligators Fatally Attack Florida Woman After She Falls Into Pond
An 80-year-old woman was killed by two alligators after she fell into a pond near her house in Englewood, Florida, on Friday night, authorities said. Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the United States, typically occurring about once a year, but the latest was at least the third in the United States since May. The body of a man who had been retrieving Frisbees from a lake in Largo, Florida, was found May 31. And in June, a man was killed after being dragged into a retention pond by an alligator in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Bear rings doorbell at South Carolina home
July 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman's security camera captured video of the moment a bear strolled onto her front porch and rang the doorbell in the middle of the night. Wendy Watson said the doorbell camera at her Greenville County home started recording about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, triggered by the motion of a bear that wandered up to her front door.
A Georgia woman died after she 'fell' out of a patrol car. Cruisers are always supposed to be locked, an expert said.
A Georgia woman having what her family described as a mental health crisis died Thursday after authorities said she “fell out” of a patrol car last week, even though, according to a policing expert, cruisers are always supposed to be locked from the inside. Brianna Grier, 28, was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mystery after body of four-year-girl is found in woods on Chevy Chase Blvd in Greenville County, South Carolina
THE body of a four-year-old girl has been found in a wooded area as police launch an investigation. Authorities uncovered the child's body in the rural area of Pelzer, South Carolina, on Tuesday afternoon. According to Fox Carolina, the Greenville County Sheriff's said deputies were called to the area at...
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Widow of West Virginia man killed on Myrtle Beach vacation wants 'death penalty or life' in prison for suspect
A West Virginia woman wants "the death penalty or life without parole" for the suspect accused of shooting at her husband eight times and killing him while they were on vacation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in July. The Myrtle Beach Police Department on July 7 charged Quentin Ahmad Jean,...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
IN THIS ARTICLE
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car
On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
Derek Chauvin and his beauty queen ex-wife's Florida vacation home sold for $475,000
Disgraced ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin's Florida vacation home that he shared with his beauty queen ex-wife sold in July for $475,000, according to property records. Chauvin, 46, was sentenced earlier this month to 21 years in federal prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights. He pleaded guilty to the charges.
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her Killer
When she was three years old, Silene Eaddy went to live with a foster family. When she turned five, Brenda McCoy and her husband adopted Silene, and Silene had two siblings, Eugene and Destiny. Silene, who family and friends call Erica, was active in the ROTC program and was interested in art, music, and writing. Silene was a well-dressed 15-year-old who always kept her hair done. While in high school, her adoptive father passed away due to a heart attack, and Silene began acting out. Silene was a student at Alston-Wilkes Youth Services School after being referred there from Dreher High School. Silene “oozed confidence” her neighbor, Yamilka Deliz told The State News.
Leslie Griffith dead at 66 – KTVU anchor & Dennis Richmond co-star dies in Lake Chapala after lengthy Lyme disease fight
FORMER KTVU anchor Leslie Griffith has died after battling Lyme disease. The veteran broadcaster, 66, was with the network for more than two decades and presented the 10pm news alongside now-retired journalist Dennis Richmond. Griffith, who was from Texas, died in Lake Chapala, Mexico on August 10, family members said.
Heartbreaking update in Dylan Rounds’ disappearance two months after teen farmer vanished from farm
A HEARTBREAKING update has been revealed in the case of missing 19-year-old, Dylan Rounds, who vanished more than two months ago from his farm in Utah. Dylan's family celebrated the missing teen's 20th birthday without him on Monday, spreading seeds of hope across Oregon. In honor of Dylan and the...
She was walking across a parking lot in Florida. Then came the armored truck, cops say
Armored car. vs. a pedestrian. It was a scary scene in New Port Richey, Florida, last week.
South Carolina beach-goer killed after being struck by umbrella
A 63-year-old woman was struck and killed by a flying umbrella at a South Carolina Beach. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin has more on the story including an important message regarding beach safety. Aug. 13, 2022.
One Green Planet
South Carolina County Encourages Citizens to Kill Beavers and Bring in Their Front Paws for Compensation
A county in South Carolina is encouraging citizens to kill beavers and cut off their paws in their natural habitat to ‘stop flooding in the area.’ The County is even incentivizing citizens to cut off the animals’ front paws, which they can exchange for payment of $100.
Kids Find 6-Foot Snake Curled Under Bedside Table
Animal enforcement had to visit the family home twice after being unable to locate the reptile the first time.
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in South Carolina, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
NBC News
435K+
Followers
52K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 161