Horry County, SC

Krissy333
2d ago

Wow! This is so sad! 😫 Just goes to show you that tomorrow is NOT promised! My prayers goes out to her husband and family!👆🏿🙏🏿💞

Jennifer Webb
2d ago

when it's time, it's time everyone else dodged her bullet... nothing you can do when God calls you home. Live each day like it's your last. 🙏

loves Yah
2d ago

So sad. We never know when death will come so we must be on our best behavior and obedient to God. Live and let live. They seemed to have had a beautiful 29 yrs together.

TheDailyBeast

Gator Found ‘Guarding’ Woman’s Body in South Carolina Retirement Community

Authorities in South Carolina are investigating an alligator attack that left one person dead on Monday morning. A caller from Sun City Hilton Head, a retirement community of 10,000, reported around 11:15 a.m. that the animal seemed to be “guarding” a woman’s body down by the edge of a pond. The body was eventually collected around 1 p.m. by the county coroner’s office, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said. It was not immediately clear how large the alligator was or what happened to it after the police response, according to The Island Packet. The identity of the woman was not immediately released.Read it at The Island Packet
SFGate

2 Alligators Fatally Attack Florida Woman After She Falls Into Pond

An 80-year-old woman was killed by two alligators after she fell into a pond near her house in Englewood, Florida, on Friday night, authorities said. Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the United States, typically occurring about once a year, but the latest was at least the third in the United States since May. The body of a man who had been retrieving Frisbees from a lake in Largo, Florida, was found May 31. And in June, a man was killed after being dragged into a retention pond by an alligator in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
UPI News

Bear rings doorbell at South Carolina home

July 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman's security camera captured video of the moment a bear strolled onto her front porch and rang the doorbell in the middle of the night. Wendy Watson said the doorbell camera at her Greenville County home started recording about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, triggered by the motion of a bear that wandered up to her front door.
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
TheDailyBeast

Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car

On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her Killer

When she was three years old, Silene Eaddy went to live with a foster family. When she turned five, Brenda McCoy and her husband adopted Silene, and Silene had two siblings, Eugene and Destiny. Silene, who family and friends call Erica, was active in the ROTC program and was interested in art, music, and writing. Silene was a well-dressed 15-year-old who always kept her hair done. While in high school, her adoptive father passed away due to a heart attack, and Silene began acting out. Silene was a student at Alston-Wilkes Youth Services School after being referred there from Dreher High School. Silene “oozed confidence” her neighbor, Yamilka Deliz told The State News.
NBC News

NBC News

