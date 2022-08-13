ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah Man Sets Idaho State Record With MONSTER Sturgeon

By Andrew Mies
 2 days ago
Holy water dinosaur, batman…

Sturgeon, along with being the largest freshwater fish in America, have to have originated from another planet and I will accept no answers to the contrary.

Seriously, these things are freaky big, as most recently witnessed by a Utah man fishing a reservoir in southwest Idaho.

On August 5th, Greg Poulsen of Eagle Mountain, Utah brought in the largest sturgeon the state has ever seen, measuring 10 feet, 4 inches long. It topped the previous state record, set in 2019 by Rusty Peterson and friends, by 4.5 inches.

He was fishing in C.J. Strike Reservoir in Owyhee and Elmore counties, which is an impoundment of the Snake River.

The reservoir was also the place of another state record set just a few weeks back when Paul Newman reeled in a 42.5-inch Blue Catfish. It was originally identified as a Channel Catfish but was corrected to be Idaho’s first ever record put on the book for a Blue.

Back to the sturgeon at hand…

Just one look at that thing and you’ll see what I’m saying about from another planet. You’re telling me that monster came from the same water as those sunfish and bass? Get outta here with that nonsense, an alien species dropped them off here to see what would happen, I just know it.

Congratulations to Mr. Poulsen on the record. Can’t imagine that was an easy one to reel in, so enjoy a few cold one and bask in the glory.

Alexa, play that country song Post Malone sang so well.

Idaho Man Catches Massive Sturgeon In Small Creek With GoPro Attached

Man, I love sturgeon.

How can fisherman not be intrigued with them though? They grow huge, put up a great fight, and have a look like no other.

Most of the time you see sturgeon, especially large ones fished is massive bodies of water like the Fraser River in B.C., Canada. This is a unique video showing a fella fishing sturgeon like I’ve never seen before.

He’s using the old spot and cast method but he’s on a mission to find a monster in this Idaho creek. He spots one right away but continues on down the small channel to find a bigger one not falling to its temptations.

His patience pays off as floats over three monster sturgeon and decides to set up and fish. He hooks in a giant that is jumping out of the water. You would never guess that fish this large are in this small waterway.

The man fights the fish all over the place eventually getting it to shore and up on the weeds. He estimates it at 7.5-feet long. An absolute giant.

He realizes it and goes back up to find some more fish. This time he sets his GoPro up perfect on his line and gets some pretty incredible footage of a sturgeon taking his bait underwater.

Now, if you’re willing to risk losing a GoPro, this is a fish that its worth doing it for. Watch the big ol’ prehistoric beast coming up is a sight to see.

He lands another sturgeon, for what I would call a pretty amazing day of fishing.

Came with some pretty good shots too.

Idaho Angler Accidentally Smashes State Catfish Record

Idaho angler Paul Newman was reportedly fishing for sturgeon when he caught a record-breaking catfish on C.J. Strike Reservoir on July 20. The reservoir is 7,500 acres of water that sits between the Snake River and the Bruneau River in southwestern Idaho. Newman’s catfish came in at 42.5 inches. This shattered the previous record of a 33-inch catfish that was caught on Lake Lowell near Boise.
Cause of large Idaho wildfire determined

A large forest fire burning on the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Idaho was caused by people. The Moose Fire began on July 17th near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River and now the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations Unit has determined the blaze to be human caused. The specific cause and the events leading up to the fire are still under an active investigation.
Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained

One of the best things about living in Idaho is that there never seems to be a shortage of mysteries. In a recent search on YouTube, I came across a video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
Shocked Onlooker Records A Bald Eagle Flying Away With A Family’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s not a dog).
Idaho fire claims two – is out of control

The out-of-control Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho which started one week ago grew by 3,491 acres yesterday for a total of 32,330 acres and has now claimed two lives. Two pilots in a firefighting helicopter died Thursday when their chopper crashed into the Salmon River, according to Bridger-Teton’s Mary Cernicek who is currently working fire information on the blaze.
Black Bear Takes Down Huge Whitetail Deer in Gruesome Clip

When a black bear gets its mind set on something, there isn’t much that can be done. That includes prey that might be nearby. While we usually think of black bears as funny and more clumsy than some of their other outdoors cousins. Still, these bears are predators and don’t just subsist off of berries and nuts throughout the year. Sometimes, a nice whitetail deer is just what a bear is looking for.
The Dark Secrets of a Utah Ranch Are Under Investigation

My fascination with the paranormal and unexplained phenomena is well-documented. So, when I was scrolling through Netflix over the weekend, I was shocked to learn via a History Channel documentary that "the world’s most mysterious hot spot for UFO and 'High Strangeness' phenomena" was just 7 hours away from Boise.
