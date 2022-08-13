ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts kicking off preseason in Buffalo, excitement returning to Lucas Oil next weekend

By Michael Van Schoik
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jaj7y_0hG47cg100

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are kicking off their preseason in Buffalo this weekend, but the team will bring the excitement back home to Lucas Oil Stadium next weekend.

It’s hard to believe football season is already right around the corner, but the excitement couldn’t be higher.

“It’s crazy,” said Stephanie Pemberton, Vice President of Marketing for the Indianapolis Colts.

“It always feels like it sneaks up a little bit. You get done with football season and you think, ‘oh we’ve got several months here, we’ve got a lot of time to prepare and get ready.’ Then all of a sudden it’s here. And training camp starts and you’re a month out.”

Colts at Bills: What to watch for

And this year’s energy at training camp has been top notch, Pemberton said.

“We’ve seen a growth in our attendance out of training camp from last year,” she said. “We’re seeing a lot of excitement from fans. We’ve got two of our home games that are already sold out this year. The Chiefs and the Steelers games. Lots of excitement in Colts nation.”

The Colts take on the Buffalo Bills at 4 p.m. on Saturday. They return to Lucas Oil Stadium next weekend for a 1 p.m. preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

Fans are excited to see their favorite players return to the field, but also excited to see some new faces.

“Obviously Matt Ryan being one of those,” Pemberton said. “So there’s a lot of excitement, a lot of buzz that’s happening.”

Pemberton said she has heard quite a bit about about Matt Ryan’s addition to the team, adding that he brings a positive energy to the team and Colts community.

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 221 ‘Previewing Colts’ Preseason Opener’

“We knew coming in here that he is just an overall great guy, just a great community guy,” she said. “And I think he’s also just a great locker room guy. [He is] going to have amazing leadership for this team and I know there’s a lot of respect in the locker room for him. He’s had an amazing career coming here into Indy. So really excited to see him in that blue uniform here and excited to see what we do this season.”

While the Colts are on the road this weekend, fans will have the chance to have a special celebration for their first preseason home game next weekend. Next weekend’s game against the Lions is Family Day.

Pemberton said children and their families will be invited down onto the field next weekend after the game. Kids can check out the field after the game, and enjoy some activities in “Touchdown Town” before the game.

You can catch the Colts and Bills game on air, online and on the FOX59 News app starting at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Kickoff is at 4 p.m.

FOX59

‘I swear on my kids I’ll get you’: Suspect in Muncie triple slaying threatened jail officers, had shank

MUNCIE, Ind. – A man charged in connection with last month’s triple slaying in Delaware County now faces additional charges related to his incarceration. The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office filed five additional counts against Devin X. Myers: prisoner possessing a deadly weapon, intimidation (three counts) and criminal mischief. The first four counts are felonies, while […]
MUNCIE, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' 90-man roster entering preseason Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts are set for their first preseason game of the year Saturday when they travel to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills. Given that it’s the preseason and the starters are only going to play for a limited time, it’s important to keep track of who is out on the field, especially late in these types of games.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: 17-year-old arrested in McDonald’s bathroom shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a shooting earlier this month inside of a McDonald’s bathroom on the east side. Police say an employee at the McDonald’s at 7822 Brookville Road was shot on August 2. Investigators originally believed the incident began as a dispute between a customer and the employee. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode. The Marion […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Friends remember couple killed in Evansville explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Charlie and Martina Hite loved to do everything together. They loved riding bikes through town, selling wares at the flea market, playing in the Special Olympics, and going to church together. In fact, perhaps the only thing they loved more than that was each other. Speaking on behalf of the Hite family, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
