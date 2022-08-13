ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man gets furiously rejected after proposing to girlfriend in McDonald's: "Is that how much I mean to you?"

By Greg Evans
 2 days ago

A man has seen his marriage proposal to his girlfriend furiously rejected after he proposed to his girlfriend in a McDonald's.

The clip which was shared on TikTok but later went viral on Twitter saw the man get down on one knee in Maccie D's in Ealing, West London. He came complete with a ring too so he was clearly prepared but his show of commitment didn't go down too well mostly because of his choice of location.

After he got down on his knee and showed her the ring she yelled: ""What are you doing? For five years and you propose in McDonald's? McDonald's? Are you mad?"

She then appears to hit the ring out of his hand and adds: "Five years. Is that how much I mean to you?"

The video was captured by TikTok user @fxdumx and has already been viewed more than 6 million times.

Its the thought that counts😭😭#fyp #foryou #blowthisup


However, as reported by Joe the proposal was later revealed as a prank although the girlfriend wasn't in on the joke. Perhaps he should have told her because he's probably in the proverbial 'doghouse' now.

The video has since sparked a bit of a debate with some feeling that he did nothing wrong (joke or no joke) with others agreeing with the woman and her reaction.








IN THIS ARTICLE
Community Policy