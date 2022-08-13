Read full article on original website
NHS in Shropshire declares critical incident over ‘unprecedented pressure’
The NHS in Shropshire has declared a critical incident over “continued and unprecedented” pressure on its services. Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin integrated care system (ICS) said it was experiencing significant levels of demand for all health and care services across the county. The move means that some nonurgent...
BBC
Weston General Hospital: Ambulances turned away in critical incident
Ambulances were turned away over three days this week after health bosses declared a critical internal incident. Patient numbers at Weston General Hospital emergency department exceeded capacity from 7 August to 9 August. In response, University Hospitals Bristol & Weston NHS Trust (UHBW) ordered a "divert" to other A&Es, a...
NHS staff shortages ‘impacting children’s services outside of hospital’
Children will face longer waits for help with autism or speech problems due to NHS staff shortages outside of hospitals, health leaders have warned.The NHS Confederation and NHS Providers warned that without action the waiting list for community care will continue to rise.The organisations, which represent NHS bodies, said there are growing vacancies for district nurses, health visitors, podiatrists, community dentists and speech and language therapists.Delays in accessing services such as speech and language therapy or assessments for autism can have “profound impacts” on the lives of children, they said.The organisations said existing staff shortages in the community have been...
Nursing Times
Staff shortages leaving community health services in ‘critical’ situation
Chronic staff shortages in critical community health services are leaving patients at risk of missing out on lifechanging treatments, a report has warned. The paper, published by Community Network, lays out the key workforce pressures that the community sector is facing, citing the 43% drop in district nurses over the last decade between 2009 and 2019.
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter
A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach” of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
NHS dentistry ‘at tipping point’ with warning that patients will ‘pay the price’
The majority of NHS dental practices in the UK are unable to offer appointments to new adult patients, according to a survey.The British Dental Association (BDA) and BBC identified 8,533 dental practices across the UK that were believed to hold NHS contracts, and attempts were made to call them all.Across England, 91% of NHS practices were not accepting new adult patients, 4,933 of 5,416, rising to 97% in the East Midlands, and 98% in the South West, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.Of those practices not taking on adults in England, 23% (1,124) said they had an open waiting...
NHS will send 2,500 patients to 'virtual wards' where they'll be monitored remotely in bid to free-up 7,000 extra beds in time for inevitable winter crisis
NHS hospital patients will be sent home and monitored remotely as part of plans to free up capacity and avoid a winter crisis. Health bosses want to create the 'equivalent of 7,000 more beds' within the next four months with 2,500 of them coming in the form of 'virtual wards'.
BBC
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
Stroke and heart attack patients waiting almost an hour for ambulances in England
Ambulances are taking almost an hour to reach patients who have had a suspected stroke or heart attack, more than three times the 18-minute maximum wait, the latest NHS data shows. Ambulance crews in England took an average of 59 minutes and seven seconds to respond to “category two” 999...
BBC
Bristol parents with newborns 'abandoned' in pandemic
Families with newborn babies were "abandoned at a time of need" during the pandemic, health chiefs have admitted. Bristol parents described their experiences as "pot luck", according to a new report. Healthcare provider Sirona said the government's decision to reduce health visits for new parents was "wrong". The Department of...
Government ‘confident’ people will get ‘bivalent’ jab in booster programme
The Government has said that it is “confident” that people will be able to get a new bivalent Covid-19 jab as part of the autumn booster programme.The UK became the first country in the world to approve Moderna’s bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original strain of the virus and the Omicron variant, but it emerged that the country does not have enough doses to offer the new jab to all people eligible for the booster.Some 26 million people will be invited to come forward for a booster jab in the autumn but it is understood that only 13 million...
NHS waiting list hits record 6.7 million as backlog rises by 100,000
The number of people waiting for NHS care has hit a record 6.73 million, as A&Es report their worst ever performance, new data shows. The NHS’ backlog in care grew by 100,000 in June, up from 6.6 million, while the number of people waiting more than a year for treatment stood at 355,774, up from 331,623 the previous month.Meanwhile, a record 29,317 people had to wait more than 12 hours in A&E departments in England in July after a decision was made to admit them, NHS figures show.However, this is far lower than internal NHS figures obtained by The Independent...
As a cancer patient, I felt dismissed by doctors. As a doctor, I am desperate for the system to change
The young patient sitting across from me is no longer calm. His left hand is clenched in a fist, his right one is shaking. Red blotches have broken out on his neck. “Why am I sick?” he asks. This isn’t the first time he’s asked this question. The doctors...
BBC
Sheffield ultrasound clinic not giving expectant mothers safe care - CQC
An ultrasound clinic has been told to make improvements after failing to ensure expectant mothers receive "safe and effective care". Several areas of concern were raised at the privately-run Baby Ultrasound Clinic, in Sheffield, after a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection. Inspectors raised concerns about staff documentation and the lack...
BBC
Worcestershire's at-risk bus services saved in new deal
Bus services in parts of Worcestershire that were at risk of being cut are to continue until at least March, the county council says. In June, passengers were warned they could lose almost all services unless more people started using them. Operator Diamond said all but one of its routes...
Heat intolerance: What are the symptoms, causes and treatment?
Heat intolerance is a condition where the body can’t regulate its internal temperature properly. This can lead to a higher risk of developing heat stroke, which can be life threatening. Some conditions are known to lower your tolerance to heat and make you more susceptible to overheating, so people with these need to be extra cautious in summer or in hot environments.
BBC
Charlotte Hope: Thousands raised for volunteer killed in crash
About £30,000 has been raised in memory of a charity volunteer who died in a car crash. Trainee teacher Charlotte Hope, 19, died in the crash on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, in April. A fundraising football match on Sunday, organised by her dad, saw an RAF all-stars...
UK decision not to buy Covid drug Evusheld disappoints charities
The UK will not buy the drug Evusheld, which can help prevent Covid infections in people with weakened immune systems, the government has said. The decision, revealed on Friday in an official statement to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, has been met with criticism from a host of charities who say it means many people who are immunocompromised will be left with no option but to avoid contact with loved ones for fear of catching Covid.
Former Labour minister Lord Paul Myners who advised government on response to 2008 financial crash died after catching Covid while being treated in hospital following a fall, inquest hears
A former Labour minister described as a 'tower of strength' who advised the Government on the historic banks bailout of the 2008 financial crash, died after catching Covid while being treated in hospital following a fall, an inquest heard. Ex-City banker Lord Paul Myners, 73, passed away at the Chelsea...
