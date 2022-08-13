The Government has said that it is “confident” that people will be able to get a new bivalent Covid-19 jab as part of the autumn booster programme.The UK became the first country in the world to approve Moderna’s bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original strain of the virus and the Omicron variant, but it emerged that the country does not have enough doses to offer the new jab to all people eligible for the booster.Some 26 million people will be invited to come forward for a booster jab in the autumn but it is understood that only 13 million...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 24 MINUTES AGO