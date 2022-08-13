VIDEO: Landfill fire on West Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — There was a landfill fire at the Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility that began on Friday night.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to the facility on 325 West Hanes Mill Road after getting reports of a landfill fire.

Video from the scene shows a large cloud of smoke billowing from the landfill as firefighters attacked the blaze.

WSFD crews responded to the fire sometime in the late evening on Friday. The fire was contained and crews cleared the scene at around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning.

WSFD Batallion One confirmed to FOX8 that the fire was not a danger to the public or anyone else and that no one was injured during the blaze.

The cause of the fire has yet to be revealed.

