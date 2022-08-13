Always wanted to bet whether a certain NFL team will win more games than a certain college team? Good news! Now you can, courtesy of Caesars. Caesars is currently offering 10 head-to-head matchups — Pittsburgh Panthers against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers against the New York Giants, etc. — for its one-of-a-kind promotion. For the full list, check it out here.

