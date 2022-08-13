Read full article on original website
Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
Steelers rumors: QB could be traded to NFC North in surprise move
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be so content with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as their top two QBs that they could let Mason Rudolph go. The Steelers entered training camp with a three-man quarterback battle. It could be down to two within a few short days. While Mitchell Trubisky and...
Fantasy football: Where to draft Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
One of the most interesting players in the fantasy football world this season – and the subject of the most speculation on his draft value – is Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill thrived when paired with QB Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City and the question now...
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73
The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
Texans Reportedly Cut Veteran Wide Receiver Monday
The Houston Texans are making their roster cuts ahead of tomorrow's 85-player cut deadline. Among the cuts was a veteran wideout. According to the Houston Chronicle the Texans are releasing defensive end Jordan Jenkins and wide receiver Chad Beebe today. Jenkins was heading into his second year with the team while Beebe was added just two months ago.
Brisker gives Bears taste of what's to come in brilliant NFL debut
CHICAGO – There was a sequence Saturday during the first preseason game of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era that had to have the Bears' brass grinning from ear-to-ear. Jaquan Brisker is built for this. The Bears rookie safety delivered a bone-crushing hit that spun Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore...
4 offensive players who improved their stock for the Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns had a few offensive gems stand out against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Browns‘ first preseason game. These games aren’t about wins and losses, so that really doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things. How “the team” looks is irrelevant, as most of the best players aren’t playing, and you’re not getting a real view of what to expect. So individual performances matter most.
New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick beef continues with Giants
New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick proves to be angry with the New York Giants coaching staff for endangering his rookie QB, Bailey Zappe. New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick has an interesting history with the New York Giants, to say the least. Earlier in his career, Belichick was the defensive coordinator for the Giants under at the time HC Bill Parcells. He went on to win two Super Bowls as the DC for the Giants, however, his biggest blemishes as an HC are also against the Giants. This past Friday, the Pats took on the G-Men in Gillette Stadium and lost, 24-21. While losing never feels good, many believe Belichick left the game with a bad taste in his mouth but not from the score.
Denver Broncos sign star linebacker to bolster defense
The Denver Broncos added a boost to their defense by linebacker Joe Schobert, who figures to make an impact right away. In the AFC West, perhaps great defensive play will negate great offensive play. The Denver Broncos are hoping to continue that motto with their latest acquisition. On Monday, NFL...
Jets QB Zach Wilson having knee surgery Tuesday in LA
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee Tuesday in Los Angeles. Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus during the Jets’ second offensive series Friday night in their preseason opener at Philadelphia. The procedure to repair the meniscus, which will be performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, will determine how long Wilson will be sidelined. Wilson is currently expected to be out two to four weeks based on initial tests, but there’s a chance he could be out longer depending on the condition of the knee when ElAttrache operates. “We’re optimistic,” coach Robert Saleh said Sunday after practice. “But he’s not out of the woods until they get in there and make the decision.”
Buccaneers lose important competition piece ahead of cuts
The lose of Kenjon Barner doesn’t seem like it would be much for the Buccaneers when you see him as the fifth running back, but what about his kick returns?. Kenyon Barner wasn’t going to make the Buccaneers roster on his running back abilities. Despite a long career...
Former Minnesota LB waived by Carolina Panthers
An ex-Minnesota linebacker found himself as part of the Carolina Panthers’ preseason cuts on Sunday as NFL teams have until Tuesday to trim their rosters to 85 players. Kamal Martin is in his 3rd season in the league, a 5th-round draft choice by the Green Bay Packers in 2020. He missed a portion of his rookie campaign due to a torn meniscus but eventually recorded a sack and 24 tackles in the regular season, plus 2 tackles in the NFC Championship Game.
NBC’s Reported New Broadcast Team for Notre Dame Football Gets Panned Before Even Calling a Game
College football fans rip NBC’s pairing of Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett for Notre Dame football games
Grass at Allegiant Stadium looked worse than the turf at Soldier Field
The condition of Soldier Field in Chicago created concern on Saturday, along with a complaint from NFL Players Association president JC Tretter. The turf at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas looked even worse during Sunday’s preseason opener between the Vikings and Raiders. The grass on the playing surface along...
