Alabama Lands Massive Prospect out of California
The Crimson Tide continued to add to its already huge offensive line with another commitment for the recruiting Class of 2023.
247Sports
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
4-star DL Kelby Collins commits to Florida over Alabama: "I want to be different"
Kelby Collins was officially down to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. When he got serious about making his decision earlier this summer, the No. 60 prospect in the On3 Consensus was focused on the Crimson Tide, Gators, and Bulldogs. It was a battle between three powers in the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
Former NFL player arrested in Lawrence County
A former NFL star has been arrested and charged with having marijuana after a traffic stop in Lawrence County.
Another Two Gators Targets Committing on Sunday
Could the Florida Gators double-dip on the recruiting trail for the second day in a row on Sunday?
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
Kentucky Athletic Director Responds To John Calipari, Mark Stoops Feud
Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops seems to have taken exception to John Calipari's recent remarks as the Wildcats basketball coach lobbied for new facilities, but UK AD Mitch Barnhart believes it's much ado about nothing. According to Wildcats reporter Nick Roush, Barnhart blames the media and "the world we're...
Brian Kelly Reacts To LSU Quarterback's Surprise Retirement
On Monday, veteran LSU quarterback Myles Brennan decided to call it a career after five seasons in Baton Rouge. Shortly after, Tigers head coach Brian Kelly thanked the QB for everything he did for the LSU program:. We are grateful for everything he has done for LSU Football. Myles is...
Decision Day: Will Alabama add another OL to its 2023 class?
It has been a big month for Alabama when it comes to recruiting in the trenches. Since the start of the month, the Tide have added in-state defensive lineman Hunter Osborne and coveted offensive lineman Miles McVay to the fold. On Saturday, two more key targets for the program will...
AthlonSports.com
Prominent LSU Quarterback Reportedly 'Walking Away' From Football
We have breaking news out of Baton Rouge. According to a report, a prominent LSU quarterback is "walking away from football." That player is none other than Myles Brennan. Brennan has reportedly been informed he's lost the Tigers' starting quarterback competition. He had been competing against Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier.
Oklahoma football: Lincoln Riley set up to fail by Sooners, per insider
An Oklahoma football insider feels the administration was setting Lincoln Riley up for failure. As Lincoln Riley begins his first year as the USC Trojans head coach, Oklahoma football fans have endured their most chaotic offseason in ages with former defensive coordinator Brent Venables now at the helm. Never before...
Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams
Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
3 & Out: Breaking Down the Commitment of CB Rickey Gibson
Tennessee has landed the commitment of Rickey Gibson. In the video above, we break down Gibson's commitment to the Vols. Below is his commitment interview. Tennessee landed the commitment of prized 2023 Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) cornerback Rickey Gibson moments ago. Prior to the announcement, ...
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
247Sports
How Rattler, Doty performed during scrimmage No. 1
South Carolina took the field for its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday afternoon in Williams-Brice Stadium in preparation for the 2022 season which kicks off on Sept. 3 against Georgia State. Beamer has been impressed with what he has seen from his quarterbacks so far through preseason camp...
Top plays: Georgia Bulldogs in NFL preseason week one
Georgia Bulldogs are making a strong impact across the NFL this preseason. Georgia rookies George Pickens and Travon Walker are both out to excellent starts. Pickens is arguably the NFL’s top breakout star this preseason. Georgia football had 15 players drafted in the 2022 NFL draft, so Bulldog fans...
Where to Watch Gators DL Target Kelby Collins' Commitment
Gators priority defensive line target Kelby Collins will make his college decision this afternoon.
DL Kamran James Locks In Commitment With the Gators
The Florida Gators have added a high-ceiling defensive lineman to their 2023 recruiting class, Olympia's (Fla.) Kamran James.
Ohio State makes the cut for possible packaged pair of five-star recruits
Jim Knowles and the Ohio State defense got some good news recently. A pair of five-star recruits have put the Buckeyes on their shortlist of destinations. While there are no guarantees, most believe Qua Russaw and James Smith are a package deal and will land at the same school. Both...
