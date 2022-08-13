ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022

Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News

Tom Brady is currently away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons. The Bucs announced on Thursday that Brady, 45, will be away from the team for 10 days. Brady, who is entering his age 45 NFL season, is reportedly OK health wise. However, it's unclear why Brady is...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Fame QB Reportedly Placed Into Hospice Care

Late Friday night, the football world learned that a beloved former player has been placed into hospice care. Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, entered hospice care in Kansas City, his wife confirmed to a local Kansas City TV station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966. Dawson,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Legendary Chiefs QB enters hospice care

Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson, 87, has entered hospice care. KMBC-TV, the Kansas City-based station where Dawson broke into broadcasting, revealed the news on Friday via confirmation through his wife, Linda. Dawson was originally a first-round pick (No. 5 overall) of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1957 NFL...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Happy With NFL: Fans React

The NFL's preseason got fully underway this weekend, with teams from across the league beginning their 2022 campaigns. Not everyone got to watch the games they wanted, though. Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounded off on the league's blackout rules this weekend. It looks like Dale Jr. wasn't able...
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes gets shoutout from wife Brittany for incredible preseason performance

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an incredible first preseason drive, and no one was more proud of him than his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Mahomes and the Chiefs proved that maybe they don’t need Tyreek Hill to be a successful offense, after all. The 26-year-old Texas Tech product went 6-for-7 in his first preseason action of 2022, and led Kansas City down the field for a touchdown.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

What time is Chiefs vs. Bears preseason game?

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon in the preseason opener for both teams. As the Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon, a preseason matchup really isn’t anything to get all that excited about for most franchises. For the home team today, however, it might be among the single most important exhibition games in the National Football League this month.
KANSAS CITY, MO

