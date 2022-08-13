Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022
Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job
Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL・
Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut
On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
Tom Brady is currently away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons. The Bucs announced on Thursday that Brady, 45, will be away from the team for 10 days. Brady, who is entering his age 45 NFL season, is reportedly OK health wise. However, it's unclear why Brady is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video
New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
NFL Hall Of Fame QB Reportedly Placed Into Hospice Care
Late Friday night, the football world learned that a beloved former player has been placed into hospice care. Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, entered hospice care in Kansas City, his wife confirmed to a local Kansas City TV station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966. Dawson,...
Legendary Chiefs QB enters hospice care
Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson, 87, has entered hospice care. KMBC-TV, the Kansas City-based station where Dawson broke into broadcasting, revealed the news on Friday via confirmation through his wife, Linda. Dawson was originally a first-round pick (No. 5 overall) of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1957 NFL...
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson in hospice care
Dawson, 87, nicknamed “Lenny The Cool”, played in the NFL for 19 years – most of that time with the Kansas City Chiefs. And worked for more than 50 years as a sports broadcaster in Kansas City and beyond.
RELATED PEOPLE
Patrick Mahomes reveals Kansas City Chiefs’ target distribution gameplan without Tyreek Hill in 2022
What the Kansas City Chiefs did this offseason by trading away one of the top receivers in the NFL by
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About The Dallas Cowboys Tonight
Last year, the Dallas Cowboys were one of the most undisciplined teams in the NFL. Not much has changed since then. Laundry was all over the field during Saturday night's preseason bout between the Cowboys and Broncos. Dallas was penalized a whopping nine times for 65 yards in the first...
Fantasy football: Where to draft Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
One of the most interesting players in the fantasy football world this season – and the subject of the most speculation on his draft value – is Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill thrived when paired with QB Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City and the question now...
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Happy With NFL: Fans React
The NFL's preseason got fully underway this weekend, with teams from across the league beginning their 2022 campaigns. Not everyone got to watch the games they wanted, though. Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounded off on the league's blackout rules this weekend. It looks like Dale Jr. wasn't able...
NFL・
Steelers Player Exits Preseason Game, Carted Off Field With Potential Injury
We have concerning news to share out of Pittsburgh. A Steelers player was carted off the field with an injury during tonight's preseason game. Steelers safety Karl Joseph exited tonight's preseason game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a potentially serious injury. Early on in the preseason exhibition, Joseph was seen...
Patrick Mahomes gets shoutout from wife Brittany for incredible preseason performance
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an incredible first preseason drive, and no one was more proud of him than his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Mahomes and the Chiefs proved that maybe they don’t need Tyreek Hill to be a successful offense, after all. The 26-year-old Texas Tech product went 6-for-7 in his first preseason action of 2022, and led Kansas City down the field for a touchdown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox News
Chiefs safety Justin Reid nails PAT attempt in Kansas City’s opening preseason game
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid allowed his team to have a little fun in KC's opening preseason game Saturday. Toward the end of the second quarter in Kansas City’s game against the Chicago Bears, Reid trotted out safety Justin Reid to attempt an extra point after the Chiefs scored their second touchdown of the half.
saturdaytradition.com
NFL preseason: Field for one NFL stadium criticized for embarrassing conditions
NFL preseason action is back with a number of teams hitting the field on Saturday. Unfortunately, two teams in Week 1 will battle it out on a field that is in ugly shape, to say the least. One of the first games on Saturday is between the Kansas City Chiefs...
What time is Chiefs vs. Bears preseason game?
The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon in the preseason opener for both teams. As the Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon, a preseason matchup really isn’t anything to get all that excited about for most franchises. For the home team today, however, it might be among the single most important exhibition games in the National Football League this month.
Comments / 0