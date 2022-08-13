Read full article on original website
MLive.com
After torching HS basketball at 15, Michigan commit takes his game overseas
Christian Anderson Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Michigan, has never abruptly moved up or down a grade in school -- “reclassifying,” as it’s known in youth sports -- and has no plans to do so. He did not accumulate as many scholarship offers as possible or publicly announce finalists. He does not attend a basketball powerhouse and he skipped the premier AAU event this summer.
Look: Spartan Tries to Get Aidan Hutchinson to Sign MSU Football
Aidan Hutchinson had the reaction you thought he would have when asked to sign a Michigan State Football.
MLive.com
Tim Pierce shoots 67 for 1st-round lead in Michigan PGA Professional Championship
Tim Pierce of Birmingham Country Club made five birdies against no bogeys Monday en route to a score of 5-under-par 67 and the first-round lead in the Michigan PGA Professional Championship at Prestwick Village Golf Course in Highland. Pierce was coming off a disappointing 10th-place finish in last week’s Michigan...
Detroit News
Ex-NBA player Willie Burton among contenders to be Tudor Dixon's running mate
Lansing — Former National Basketball Association player Willie Burton of Bloomfield Hills is among a small group of contenders being considered by Republican Tudor Dixon to be her running mate as she campaigns for Michigan governor. A source with knowledge of Dixon's process who was not authorized to speak...
bvmsports.com
Tigers Prospect Daily: Reese Olson strikes out 10 as Parker Meadows homers again for Erie
Scores, news, and notes, from around the Detroit Tigers farm system for Friday, August 12, 2022. Omaha Storm Chasers 5, Toledo Mud Hens 0 (box) Starter Austin Bergner surrendered a pair of early home runs, and the offense just never got anything going in this one. Bergner was a bit wild, walking four and surrendering just two hits, both of…
Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue
From burnt ends to brisket and beyond, these are your best favorite Black-owned spots for barbecue in Detroit. The post Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Gibraltar Trade Center in Mount Clemens Closed for Good 5 Years Ago
The iconic Gibraltar Trade Center closed its doors for good five years ago. As one of the nation's largest indoor flea markets, the Gibraltar Trade Center definitely left its mark on many Michiganders. Even if you never stepped foot inside, you more than likely remember the iconic sign on the side of I-94.
tigerdroppings.com
Detroit Style Pizza in BR
The only option I see online is Reginelli's. Is this the only place around here with Detroit Style?. Pizza Byronz has something similar they call square pizza. It’s quite good. This post was edited on 8/15 at 7:19 am. Army Fan. Baton Rouge. Member since Aug 2007. 7725 posts.
Detroit Lions Shelby GT350 mock uniforms are smooth [Photos]
The Detroit Lions were eligible to make a change to their uniforms for the 2022 season but team president Rod Wood said that though no alterations will be made for the upcoming season, they are considering some things for the 2023 campaign. From Detroit Lions:. Asked about potential uniform changes,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Detroit man wins $100K Powerball prize with ticket bought at Southfield Meijer
A Detroit man was elated when he found out he won a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Sheadrick Stephens Jr., 75, matched the four white balls and the Powerball– 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the August 3 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer Store, located at 28800 Telegraph Road in Southfield.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Winning ‘Lucky for Life’ ticket sold in Macomb County, worth $25K per year
A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 13-26-34-37-48 – to win the big prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Sunoco gas station, located at 45471 Ryan Road in Shelby Township. This is the fifth time a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize playing Lucky For Life this year.
The Oakland Press
Detroit Youth Choir to perform concert fundraiser in West Bloomfield
The Detroit Youth Choir will perform a special fundraising concert at Temple Shir Shalom in West Bloomfield Sunday, Aug. 21, for the National Council of Jewish Women. The fundraiser, planned for 3:30 p.m., aims to raise money for the organization’s many important youth projects including the Back 2 School Store, backpacks for homeless youth, blankets for children in hospitals and in foster care, and childhood literacy programs. Fox 2 Detroit TV anchor and WNIC radio personality Jay Towers will be emceeing the event and doors open at 3 p.m.
Who owns rental housing in Detroit? New report offers glimpse
The vast majority of landlords in Detroit own one or two properties, making up about half of the units in the city. But most are not registered within Detroit's formal rental system. And one-third of the rental housing stock is run by a small number of landlords with five or more properties, according to a new report. ...
Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
More than 100K residents remain under boil water advisory after water main break
On Sunday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties to ensure that residents get the help they need.
Detroit News
Roadkill Nights: Taylor defends Grudge Match crown, hot rods shine, pickups roar
Pontiac – Roadkill’s centerpiece Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Match was everything it was cracked up to with thrills, spills, and upsets. But in the end, the favorite kept her crown for the second year in a row. Defending champ Alex Taylor squared off against Westin Champlin is an...
Winning Lucky for Life lottery ticket purchased at Shelby Township gas station
The winner has the choice of annual payments of $25,000 for life or a minimum of 20 years, whichever is greater, or they can collect a lump sum of $390,000.
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
Detroit News
Detroit names new leaders of contracting, procurement department
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan announced that general services department executive Sandra Yu Stahl has been promoted to deputy chief financial officer and chief procurement officer to manage purchasing and contracting for the city's government. Stahl replaces Boysie Jackson, who has served as director since 2013 and is retiring.
Detroit News
A tip about Birmingham's soaring school deficit set these students into action
Birmingham — The Birmingham Seaholm High School student newspaper was known mostly for writing about entertainment, sports and other relatively low-stakes issues. Then one of its reporters got a juicy tip: The district's budget deficit was spiraling. Sophomore Xavier Choussat received the heads-up last winter from a faculty member,...
