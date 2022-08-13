Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Emporia High football holds first practice
The Emporia High football team held its first practice on Monday morning. Coach Keaton Tuttle said there’s some learning to do. The Spartans had around 55 participants practice on Monday. They opted to have morning practice due to heat conditions but will get back to a routine Tuesday when they start having afternoon practices.
KVOE
Emporia Spartan Boxer Junior Robles set for competition at Golden Gloves national tournament
The Golden Gloves national tournament begins Monday in Tulsa Oklahoma and Emporia will be represented. Emporia Spartan Boxer Heriberto “Junior” Robles will be competing at 139 lbs. Robles says he’s excited for the opportunity to compete on the national stage. Head Coach Lucas Gorton says Robles is...
KVOE
Emporia State football day 5, quarterbacks leading the way
No practice for the Emporia State football team today. They are taking a mandatory day off. Coach Garin Higgins said the 5th day of practice was ok. In Coach Higgins 14 seasons at Emporia State, when he returns a starting quarterback the season has been a successful one. Junior Braden Gleason returns at quarterback. Coach Higgins says Braden is improving.
KVOE
‘An all around nice guy;’ Emporia community remembers Jim Muckenthaler following his passing Sunday
Former Emporia City Commissioner and local business owner Jim Muckenthaler sadly passed away Sunday evening at the age of 84. Muckenthaler was best known as the owner and longtime operator of Muckenthaler Inc. Restaurant Supply which closed down back in 2020. Muckenthaler opened the business in 1971 after purchasing the business from Wally Evans who ran the Emporia Wholesale Coffee Company where Muckenthaler worked after completing basic training as a member of the US Army National Guard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collin Klein’s biggest message to Adrian Martinez
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Adrian Martinez and Collin Klein make up a duo that has Wildcat fans fired up for football in 2022. Klein was a 2012 Hiesman Trophy finalist for the Wildcats, who has since become the offensive coordinator. He knows a thing or two about playing Quarterback for K-State. As Klein begins year one […]
KVOE
NHRA Menards Nationals to wrap up Sunday at Heartland Park
The NHRA Menards nationals will wrap up Sunday at Topeka’s Heartland Park. Emporian Gary Stinnett was eliminated in the 2nd round of elimination runs in the Super Stock division. He was eliminated in the first round of elimination runs in the Super Comp division. Bob Tasca III topped Funny...
KVOE
Short special meeting ahead for Emporia Recreation Commission
The Emporia Recreation Commission has a special meeting ahead Monday. The board’s only topic for discussion and action is to approve the 2022-2023 budget for re-publication purposes. Rec Commission Director Tom McEvoy says this is related to the valuation notice error discovered earler this month, but no changes to the budget are needed or expected.
KVOE
Smashin, Crashin and Bashin Demolition Derby caps off 2022 Lyon County Fair Saturday night
The Lyon County Fair came to a smashing conclusion Saturday night with the annual demolition derby. Fair goers were treated to four rounds of exciting action with four different classifications of competition. The list of classifications included, compact, limited weld, compact weld and bonestock 80s. Saturday was also the final...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
K-State golfer to compete in prestigious U.S. Amateur
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State sophomore golfer Cooper Schultz will compete in the U.S. Amateur for his second straight year. The Andover, KS native carded an 8-under par 136 in July’s qualifying event held at Overland Park’s Milburn Country Club. That earned him an alternate spot, which was recently upgraded to a spot in the 312-man field.
KVOE
Triple-digit heat returns to Emporia
The area’s latest heat burst went into full effect Saturday. Air temperatures climbed as high as 102 for the Emporia Municipal Airport by late afternoon. Because relative humidity levels were under 30 percent virtually all afternoon, the peak heat index was 102 as well. Air temperatures will likely return...
KVOE
Temperatures set to top 100 degrees once again Sunday; Showers and thunderstorms expected through midweek
The KVOE listening area is in for another hot day Sunday. Temperatures reached 102degrees Saturday, according to the Emporia Municipal Airport. Temperatures are forecasted to exceed 100 degrees once again Sunday with highs possibly reaching 101 by mid to late afternoon. Monday’s temperatures should avoid triple-digit territory with a high...
Emporia gazette.com
Drought zone grows, but hold on for Tuesday
More of the Emporia area is in a drought, but that could change early next week. The weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday indicated 84% of Lyon County is in a “moderate drought,” up from 79% last week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia private school teacher fired after organizing Vote No rally
Standing in front of the White Auditorium in downtown Emporia on a Saturday morning, Alexis Lowder knew she was risking her job. But to her, the cause was well worth it. On the morning of Saturday, July 9, Lowder and other members of the group Emporia Community Action held a rally in front of the White Auditorium to encourage voters to vote ‘no’ on a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution known as the Value Them Both Amendment.
WIBW
NHRA Nationals bring a boost to Topeka's economy
The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.
KVOE
Monkey Island’s captivating history celebrated
Peter Pan Park’s Monkey Island has a captivating history, and it was detailed in the latest installment of Saturdays at the Site at Red Rocks. Local storyteller Roger Heineken went through different key points, including its inception in the early 1930s. Emporia’s Monkey Island was one of numerous similar...
WIBW
Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project making progress at Kaw River State Park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Visitors of Kaw River State Park may have noticed excavation work near the boat ramp located in the northeast corner of the park. The excavation work, led by the City of Topeka, is part of the ongoing Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project. The project is expected to take two years to complete and is estimated to finish in spring of 2024. It will encompass 22 acres of land in the 76-acre Kaw River State Park. The restoration park, led by Friends of the Kaw (FOK), aims to remove non-native plants and invasive species from the area.
WIBW
Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library opens new Level 2 Tech Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library cut the ribbon on a new community tech center Monday, August. 15th. The new Level 2 Tech Center offers free access to cutting-edge equipment and software, and the opportunity to increase technology skills. The facility includes a fully-equipped digital...
KVOE
Small hay fire near Americus doused
Emporia and Americus firefighters handled a hay fire Saturday. Firefighters from both departments were called to the 2300 block of Road H-5, about 2.5 miles east of Americus, just after 11:30 am. The early indications are the landowner was burning outside a hay barn when some embers apparently got under some nearby tin and went into the hay. The landowner got most of the fire out, with firefighters finishing the job.
KVOE
Cooler conditions still in forecast for most of week after hot Monday
For the most part, this upcoming week will be relatively mild. Monday is the exception, continuing the weekend trend of temperatures close to or above 100 degrees. The projected high is currently 99 degrees at the Emporia Municipal Airport, near the 102-degree high for both Saturday and Sunday. Showers and...
Comments / 0