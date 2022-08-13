ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Hit Season-High 6 Home Runs Against Royals

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs en route to thumping the Kansas City Royals, 13-3, which extended their winning streak to 12 games. Mookie Betts hit a sixth leadoff homer this season and 35th of his career to set the tone in a five-run first inning. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux each hit an RBI single with the bases loaded before Royals starter Brad Keller managed to get the first out of the game on his 34th pitch.
numberfire.com

Tim Locastro starting for New York Sunday

New York Yankees infielder Tim Locastro is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Locastro is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 34 plate appearances this season, Locastro has a .194 batting...
numberfire.com

Vinnie Pasquantino batting cleanup for Kansas City Sunday

The Kansas City Royals listed Vinnie Pasquantino as their starter at first base for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The exciting rookie will bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Dodgers in addition to playing first base. Nick Pratto will take a seat. Our models project Pasquantino to...
The Associated Press

Kepler helps Twins bats get going in 4-2 win over Royals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins stumbled home with a bunch of hitters in need of a boost, none more than Max Kepler and his 0-for-29 skid. The guy who needed a spark the most was the first one to get it going. Kepler went 3 for 4 with a slump-busting RBI to give the lagging lineup a lift, and the Twins started a vital homestand with a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night. “He’s been as important of a cog in the machine here, since I’ve been, as anyone,” said manager Rocco Baldelli, who witnessed Kepler’s first hit since July 23. He broke his toe the following day, missed 10 games and was fighting through obvious rust upon his return. “We’re going to be looking for really meaningful contributions from him from here on out.”
numberfire.com

Kyle Isbel sitting Saturday for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Isbel is being replaced in right field by Nate Eaton versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. In 189 plate appearances this season, Isbel has a .220 batting average with a...
CBS LA

Muncy, Betts homer, Dodgers beat KC for 12th straight win

Max Muncy had a homer and four RBIs, Mookie Betts hit his team-leading 26th home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 13-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.Muncy went 4 for 5, including his 14th homer of the season, a two-run shot to right field in the fourth inning. Betts led off the game with a homer as part of a five-run first inning."I think (Muncy) is just taking better at-bats and I don't think he is trying to hit every ball out of the ballpark," Dodgers' manager...
