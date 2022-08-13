Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Hit Season-High 6 Home Runs Against Royals
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs en route to thumping the Kansas City Royals, 13-3, which extended their winning streak to 12 games. Mookie Betts hit a sixth leadoff homer this season and 35th of his career to set the tone in a five-run first inning. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux each hit an RBI single with the bases loaded before Royals starter Brad Keller managed to get the first out of the game on his 34th pitch.
Dodgers Vs. Brewers Game Preview: Road Trip Continues At American Family Field
The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers as they continue with a road trip after having their 12-game winning streak snapped in a shutout loss to the Kansas City Royals. Even with the defeat, the Dodgers’ 19 wins since the All-Star break are the most in baseball and their...
Albert Pujols two-homer game overshadows crazy resurgence down the stretch
Cardinals DH Albert Pujols has been on an incredible run since the start of July, outpacing everyone but Aaron Judge in OPS. All of the sudden, Albert Pujols is within a realistic range of hitting the 700 home runs mark to complete his legendary career. It helped having a two-home-run...
Kepler helps Twins bats get going in 4-2 win over Royals
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins stumbled home with a bunch of hitters in need of a boost, none more than Max Kepler and his 0-for-29 skid. The guy who needed a spark the most was the first one to get it going. Kepler went 3 for 4 with a slump-busting RBI to give the lagging lineup a lift, and the Twins started a vital homestand with a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night. “He’s been as important of a cog in the machine here, since I’ve been, as anyone,” said manager Rocco Baldelli, who witnessed Kepler’s first hit since July 23. He broke his toe the following day, missed 10 games and was fighting through obvious rust upon his return. “We’re going to be looking for really meaningful contributions from him from here on out.”
Muncy, Betts homer, Dodgers beat KC for 12th straight win
Max Muncy had a homer and four RBIs, Mookie Betts hit his team-leading 26th home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 13-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.Muncy went 4 for 5, including his 14th homer of the season, a two-run shot to right field in the fourth inning. Betts led off the game with a homer as part of a five-run first inning."I think (Muncy) is just taking better at-bats and I don't think he is trying to hit every ball out of the ballpark," Dodgers' manager...
