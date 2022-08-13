MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins stumbled home with a bunch of hitters in need of a boost, none more than Max Kepler and his 0-for-29 skid. The guy who needed a spark the most was the first one to get it going. Kepler went 3 for 4 with a slump-busting RBI to give the lagging lineup a lift, and the Twins started a vital homestand with a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night. “He’s been as important of a cog in the machine here, since I’ve been, as anyone,” said manager Rocco Baldelli, who witnessed Kepler’s first hit since July 23. He broke his toe the following day, missed 10 games and was fighting through obvious rust upon his return. “We’re going to be looking for really meaningful contributions from him from here on out.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO