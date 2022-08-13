After patiently waiting, Rebel Receiver JJ Henry is ready to contribute in 2022

JJ Henry talks about his development and soaking in everything he can from the guys that were once in his shoes.

OXFORD, Miss.-- The Ole Miss Rebels practiced in pads for the first time this training camp, which means the start of the season is getting closer.

JJ Henry is ready to take what he has learned this offseason in Oxford and showcase his skills.

"I just want to stand out," Henry said. "Not playing a lot last year and now I'm coming back having a year under my belt. I know the offense, and I am able to go 100 percent, knowing what I have to do."

Henry had 1,419 receiving yards on 76 receptions his junior year of high school, so waiting his turn for an entire year was an aspect of the game he'd never experienced. Despite the drastic change, Henry was able to learn from it.

"I learned that I'm really patient," Henry said. "Standing behind [Jonathan] Mingo, [Braylon] Sanders, and [Dontario] Drummond, I just had to be patient. I knew my time was coming."

Waiting your turn for an entire season can be difficult, but Henry used this time to pick the brains of the receivers around him.

"At practice, I learned off those guys," Henry said. "They would tell me tips and how to maneuver in the offense, and I'd take those tips and put them out there on the field, and it shows. I take a lot from those guys."

Even though none of the plays count in training camp , in this practice they certainly did for Henry.

"It impacted me well," said Henry. "Just catching touchdowns is a good feeling. I haven't caught a touchdown since high school, so it feels good."

As the Rebels continue with fall training camp, Henry finally sees the light at the end of the tunnel.

"It feels good. It felt like a long time," said Henry. "The season is around the corner, school is starting, and it's getting hotter. I can't wait."

The Rebels open their season at home against the Troy Trojans on Sept. 3. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

