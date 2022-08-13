Read full article on original website
Creepy AI asked to predict ‘what causes humanity’s downfall’ and the results are terrifying
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what causes humanity's downfall" and the results look like something from Stranger Things. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like mutants, monsters, and alien destruction. The AI trawls throw unfiltered data from the internet to...
Sword Expert Reacts To The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Watch a sword expert react to The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. How realistic are the LOTR fights? We got sword expert Matt Easton to look at these Lord of the Rings battles and break down these sword fights as he shares his Fellowship of the Ring reaction! Matt shares his sword-fighting expert opinion on how realistic Aragorn and his fighting style is, Legolas and his love for using arrows to stab, and so much more.
A Screen Captured Video Of A Brand-New Commercial With Never-Before-Heard Music Has Been Shared By A Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Enthusiast
Numerous films, video games, and television shows featuring the Pokemon franchise have a devoted fan base that spans the globe. This year, the Pokemon Organization has been incredibly kind to its followers. It is launching the first games of the ninth generation in the game series this November, following the successful release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which rose to the top three best-selling games of 2022.
How God of War's Devs Rebuilt the Blades of Chaos - Art of the Level
Kratos’ journey into the mysteries of a new Norse world in 2018’s God of War takes both him and players to fantastical realms, pits us against mythical beasts, and introduces an epic cast. But at the heart of it all is Kratos’ relationship to his son Atreus. Learning what kind of father he should be in contrast to the person he was, and what kind of man he wants to raise Atreus to be, echoes in every step of his journey.
Elite Dangerous has ended a 2-year story with a big disaster and an update
A new update for Elite Dangerous has just landed, bringing an end to the long-running Azimuth Saga storyline, paving the way for the next chapter in the story, and fixing a ton of issues. Update 13 concludes the Azimuth Saga which has been running since late 2020 and introduces the...
Neon Abyss - Cornucopia Update Trailer
Neon Abyss' Cornucopia update is available now, featuring five new bosses, nine new levels, over 60 new weapons and items, and more to the roguelite action platformer game. The update contains all content from the Call of Hades and onwards, bringing the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Win 10, and Nintendo Switch versions of Neon Abyss to parity with PC. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the update.
Pebberley Ruins
Pebberley Ruins is the eighth campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Here you are tasked with managing a campus that's based around Archaeology. With plenty of ancient ruins about the area, you're surely set to excavate some valuable treasures of the past, right? This Pebberley Ruins walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
Squirrel With a Gun Is an Upcoming Steam Game Built in Unreal Engine 5 About a Squirrel With... Well... a Gun
Squirrel With a Gun is an upcoming Steam game built in Unreal Engine 5 that has taken the internet by storm because it stars a squirrel with... well... a gun. Squirrel with a Gun is being developed by Dan DeEntremont, and early footage of the game showcases the titular squirrel running through a town with normal-sized guns chasing unsuspecting people and taking down Agents using various weapons.
Hogwarts Legacy Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
"Harry Potter" is a franchise that needs no introduction. Thanks to its ubiquity and timelessness, the beloved, magical world of Hogwarts is still keeping fans engaged and intrigued today. After a long wait and a few delays, upcoming title "Hogwarts Legacy" is finally poised to please fans with a new take on the fantastical world Harry calls home.
Hand of Malenia
Blade built into Malenia's prosthetic arm. Through consecration it is resistant to rot. Malenia's war prosthesis symbolized her victories. Some claim to have seen wings when the weapon was raised aloft; wings of fierce determination that have never known defeat. The Hand of Malenia Default Weapon Skill is Waterfowl Dance:...
Genshin Impact Lost Riches 3.0
Genshin Impact Lost Riches 3.0 brings the lucrative treasure hunt back for Sumeru! This Genshin Impact guide covers everything you need to know about Lost Riches 3.0, including how to start it and how to get the green Seelie pet. The Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream briefly introduced Lost Riches, but...
XIII - Gameplay Trailer
Check out gameplay in this trailer for the new version of XIII, featuring a new art direction, various technical improvements like 60fps, and more. XIII will be available on September 13, 2022.
Dori Build Guide: Best Weapon, Artifacts, and Team
Looking for a Genshin Impact Dori build? The new Genshin Impact character looks to be an electro healer that might just fit team compositions that weren't possible before. The advent of an electro healer will allow more electro resonances for team compositions that might need a lot more energy than others and Dori might be able to just fulfill that role.
Squirrel with a Gun is a Real Video Game Being Made in Unreal Engine 5, Here’s a First Look
You’ve seen the Alien Isolation Unreal Engine 5 remake, but what about ‘Squirrel with a Gun’? No, this isn’t an early April Fools’ joke, but a real video game being developed by developer Dan DeEntremont. The official game description says that it’s basically a sandbox game that focuses on exploration and shooting combat.
Black Adam and Stripe Announced For MultiVersus - IGN Daily Fix
Two new characters were announced for MultiVersus’s season one, besides Rick and Morty, a new Avatar: The Last Airbender game has been leaked, and, if you ever want to terrorize and rob innocent civilians as a Squirrel with a Gun, good news, there’s a game like that coming soon. All this and more, right now on today’s Daily Fix!
Alone In The Dark Remake - What We Know So Far
Fans of the "Alone in the Dark" franchise have already had a rollercoaster of a time with the series' latest installment. What began as a few small hints toward a revival of the series quickly sprang into full on leaks for the "Alone in the Dark" remake, complete with product listings that primed fans for another spooky adventure with Edward Carnby.
AC Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga Gameplay Walkthrough – Hel Boss Fight & Ending
This gameplay walkthrough shows you how to defeat Hel as well as the ending cutscene in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC, The Forgotten Saga. For more Asassin's Creed Valhalla guides and tips check out or wiki: https://www.ign.com/wikis/assassins-creed-valhalla.
Watch a comic book artist make a Final Fantasy-inspired game in real time
Giannis Milonogiannis is a comic book artist known for his work on DC comics, like the Batman series Future State: Gotham. But now he’s shifted his work toward a new kind of project: developing a Final Fantasy-esque RPG inspired by the original PlayStation. As he works on this project, he has documented each step of the process and shared it on social media. It’s been a joy to follow online.
Five new Steam games you probably missed (August 15, 2022)
On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games (opens in new tab) you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games (opens in new tab) that are launching this year.
