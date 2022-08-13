ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surf dog Ricochet gears up for last ride to raise funds for veterans

By City News Service
 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — After helping hundreds of kids with special needs catch waves as the first canine-assisted surf therapy dog, Surf Dog Ricochet may catch her last waves Saturday with the help of Army veteran Jose Martinez.

The 14-year-old Ricochet became the first surf therapy dog in 2009, but has been in declining health and needs assistance to get on the board.

Martinez, a triple-amputee and purple heart recipient, and Ricochet will take to the water at La Jolla Shores Saturday morning to raise funds for the Guardian Project, an initiative of Whiteheart, a non-profit organization that makes a difference in the lives of veterans.

Martinez lost his limbs after stepping on a 60-pound improvised explosive device meant for a vehicle in Afghanistan in 2012. The force of the blast threw him in the air and instantly amputated both his legs, right arm, a finger on his left hand and some internal organs. His unit worked to save his life before an airlift to the hospital, where he awoke from a coma 10 days later.

In 2014, Martinez was introduced to surfing as part of his rehabilitation with the Naval Medical Center San Diego. Martinez said he didn't surf prior to his accident, but now he "can't imagine life without it."

Since then, he has competed with impressive results in both local, national and international adaptive surfing competitions. Last year, he won gold at the AmpSurf ISA World Parasurfing competition in Pismo Beach.

Ricochet has been sponsoring him for several years and her owner, Judy Fridono, said she couldn't think of anyone better to assist Ricochet in the waves.

Earlier this year, Ricochet had a fast-growing tumor removed from her right side. Part of the incision didn't heal for seven weeks. As such, she lost strength in her hind legs and has been in rehab ever since. In addition, she was recently diagnosed with the beginnings of kidney disease, and an ultrasound last week showed a mass in her liver. She will have a CT scan next week, Fridono said. She also has arthritis in her spine, most likely from surfing with hundreds of kids with special needs all these years.

Ricochet first jumped on the surfboard belonging to a 14-year-old boy with a spinal cord injury. Fridono said she started on the ground floor of adaptive surfing and has been involved in the movement ever since. Her roots are part of her legacy and commitment to helping service members and veterans with PTSD, as well as wounded warriors and adaptive surfers.

Martinez' fundraising goal is $10,000, intended to provide 10 veterans a free remote outdoor excursion with the goal of improving mental and physical well-being. This environment is intended to create a comfortable space where veterans battling post-traumatic stress or military sexual trauma can open up and relate to others who have had a similar experience.

To make a donation to the Guardian Project, go to https://bit.ly/TheGuardianProject .

Red Tricycle San Diego

Fun & Unique Date Night Ideas around San Diego

Prioritizing your relationship is hard when you have kids—especially when enlisting a babysitter means that even a cheap date night just got a whole lot more expensive. To maximize your time and your wallet, we’ve pulled together fun date night ideas that are both thrilling and adventurous (none that include going to the beach)—plus a few romantic date night ideas thrown in for good measure. From rock climbing, indoor sky diving, to sunset cruises and escape rooms, you’ll never ask what to do for a date night in San Diego again.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ranchandcoast.com

Groundbreaking Traditional Medicine Research Launches in Encinitas

San Diego County is known to have the greatest biodiversity of any county in the lower 48 states, and within it, Encinitas has a long and storied history as a place where you can grow anything at all. Over the past 25 years, San Diego has become a major biotech hub, with resources ranging from UC San Diego and the Salk Institute to private companies in every area of pharmaceutical research. And long before San Diego or Encinitas ever existed, the area was already home to The Kumeyaay people and centuries of local ethnobotanical knowledge. This is critical, as is the region’s openness to alternative medical traditions, especially as they relate to quality of life.
ENCINITAS, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Fun photos at Chula Vista Lemon Festival!

Huge crowds converged today in downtown Chula Vista for the big 25th Annual Lemon Festival!. Families were walking along Third Avenue enjoying the lemony sights and tasty smells. Musicians performed on the Zesty Stage. Kids played and made crafts in the Lil’ Lemons zone. Vendors had all sorts of lemon-themed...
CHULA VISTA, CA
mommypoppins.com

San Diego with Kids: 60 Family-Friendly Things To Do in San Diego, California

Whether you live in California and are in town for a weekend getaway or coming from far away for a sunny vacation, we know the perfect things to do in San Diego. San Diego is honestly overflowing with family fun. Some of the destinations are obvious: billboards all over the city remind you that the Safari Park, Legoland, the San Diego Zoo, Sesame Place, and SeaWorld are just a few miles away. However, there are also so many incredible "off the beaten path" places to take your family that before you get halfway through this list it'll be time to go home, and you'll have to plan a return visit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

