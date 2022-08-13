ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perquimans County, NC

wcti12.com

ENC man arrested for murder, held on $750,000 bond

Dare County — On August 14th, Dare County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3000 Block of Martins Point Drive in Kitty Hawk, NC, for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they found William Bowlin, 60, with a gunshot wound to the chest. Dare County EMS took Bowlin to Outer Banks Hospital, where he later died.
KITTY HAWK, NC
WAVY News 10

Missing Chesapeake man with dementia found dead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man with dementia reported missing back in April was found dead, Chesapeake police say. Leo Kosinski with Chesapeake PD says Walter Agee’s van was found on August 6, deep in roadside bushes and foliage near the intersection of I-464 and Poindexter Street. The medical examiner was able to determine the […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk teen found safe in Arizona after being reported missing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old reported missing in Norfolk earlier this month has been found safe in Arizona, Norfolk police say. Police announced Monday morning that Kadence S. Morrell was found with help from the police department in Tolleson, Arizona, and the FBI. Morrell was last seen at...
NORFOLK, VA
WITN

Five miles of Martin County highway closed for repair Monday

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several miles of a Martin County highway are closed this morning as crews repair a bridge. The Eastbound bridge over the Huskanaw Swamp on Highway 64 closed at 6:00 a.m. Monday morning. Drivers can take a detour at exit 502 and get back onto 64...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Family, friends search for missing Virginia teen Kadence Morrell

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Family and friends of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell gathered in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon to continue searching for her. They searched in the Lafayette neighborhood, not far from where she was reported missing earlier this month. Kadence was last seen on August 3 around her...
NORFOLK, VA

