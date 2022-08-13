Read full article on original website
Deadly shooting in Snug Harbor ruled accidental
Deputies were called to the Snug Harbor community around 7:30 p.m. on August 11 for the report of a person who had been shot.
ENC man arrested for murder, held on $750,000 bond
Dare County — On August 14th, Dare County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3000 Block of Martins Point Drive in Kitty Hawk, NC, for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they found William Bowlin, 60, with a gunshot wound to the chest. Dare County EMS took Bowlin to Outer Banks Hospital, where he later died.
Norfolk Police investigate double shooting, one dead
Norfolk Police is investigating a double shooting that took place early Monday afternoon. One man has been pronounced dead and a woman was sent to a hospital with non-life threating injuries.
Man arrested, accused in fatal shooting of another man in Kitty Hawk
A man is now in custody after another man was fatally shot in Kitty Hawk Sunday evening.
Apparent attempted murder-suicide case in Norfolk under investigation
Norfolk police are investigating an apparent attempted murder-suicide case on Suburban Arch, off Tidewater Drive and Thole Street.
Person killed in accidental shooting in Hertford, N.C.
A person in the Snug Harbor Community was killed in an accidental shooting on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The Perquimans County 911 Center received a call 7:32 p.m. that someone been shot.
Police looking for suspects in string of drive-by shootings in Scotland Neck
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police are working to find the suspects in a drive-by shooting Friday morning. They say it’s the latest of several targeted drive-by shootings in the area over the past several weeks. At about 11:40 a.m., police were called to the scene...
Man shot near Southern Shopping Center in Norfolk
A man was shot Saturday afternoon along Tidewater Drive.
Missing Chesapeake man with dementia found dead
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man with dementia reported missing back in April was found dead, Chesapeake police say. Leo Kosinski with Chesapeake PD says Walter Agee’s van was found on August 6, deep in roadside bushes and foliage near the intersection of I-464 and Poindexter Street. The medical examiner was able to determine the […]
Woman pleading for driver she says hit her husband and took off, to come forward
Morgan Jeffery of Norfolk wants answers after she says her husband was hit by a driver while he was on his skateboard. He is now recovering. Police say they’re investigating the hit-and-run.
Police seeking 2 women charged after man seriously hurt in shooting on Airline Blvd. in Portsmouth
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting Saturday in the area of Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth.
Norfolk teen found safe in Arizona after being reported missing
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old reported missing in Norfolk earlier this month has been found safe in Arizona, Norfolk police say. Police announced Monday morning that Kadence S. Morrell was found with help from the police department in Tolleson, Arizona, and the FBI. Morrell was last seen at...
Man wanted in conection with fatal shooting of 2-year-old in Portsmouth turns himself in to police
A man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old, has turned himself in to authorities.
Five miles of Martin County highway closed for repair Monday
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several miles of a Martin County highway are closed this morning as crews repair a bridge. The Eastbound bridge over the Huskanaw Swamp on Highway 64 closed at 6:00 a.m. Monday morning. Drivers can take a detour at exit 502 and get back onto 64...
Family, friends search for missing Virginia teen Kadence Morrell
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Family and friends of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell gathered in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon to continue searching for her. They searched in the Lafayette neighborhood, not far from where she was reported missing earlier this month. Kadence was last seen on August 3 around her...
Man wanted in connection to toddler's death turns himself in
Detectives have charged 39-year-old Al Demond McNeil with Second Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm, and Shooting in the Commission of a Felony.
Chesapeake woman found safe after being reported missing
Police announced Monday morning that Alexis Starr Hicks was found safe.
4 vehicle crash causes one vehicle to catch fire in Virginia Beach
Around 1:20 p.m., crews responded to the crash on Indian River Road near CBN. When crews arrived they found four vehicles were involved and called for additional ambulances.
North Landing Bridge to close several days for repairs
The North Landing Bridge in Virginia Beach will be closed for repair.
‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk teen continues to search
Her mom told 10 On Your Side that they reported Kadence missing Sunday, but hadn’t seen her since that previous Thursday. Her family thought she was in her room and “not feeling well.”
