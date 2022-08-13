ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus Zoo announces death of 15-year-old African lion

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODDvw_0hG3ylqD00
Kazi (Courtesy of Columbus Zoo )

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of its nearly 16 year old African lion, Kazi.

The zoo said on its social media that Kazi’s mobility had significantly declined due to spinal arthritis and spinal cord compression.

The zoo’s Animal Health and Animal Care teams decided to perform humane euthanasia on Kazi due to this decline.

She was born on Oct. 25 2006 at Denver Zoo and lived at the Columbus Zoo since September 2007. She passed on Aug. 9 2022.

“Kazi was the core of our pride–no matter what was happening with the dynamics of the group, they would all gravitate towards her. Kazi was tough but also had a soft and sweet side. Training was always one of Kazi’s favorite parts of the day, but she also knew how to relax and enjoy the sunshine,” the zoo wrote on social media.

The median life expectancy for lions in human care is 16.9 years, according to the zoo.

