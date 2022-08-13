Read full article on original website
Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara throws 7 more shutout innings vs. Padres to build Cy Young case
Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara has now thrown 20 1/3 more innings than anyone else in MLB.
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols enters Barry Bonds, Stan Musial territory with unreal feat
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols sure is making the most out of his final season in the majors. Pujols delivered for the Cardinals in their 6-3 series finale win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The 11-time All-Star slugged a pair of home runs in the contest, including a three-run home run in the eighth inning […] The post Cardinals legend Albert Pujols enters Barry Bonds, Stan Musial territory with unreal feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario not in Braves' Game 1 lineup Saturday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Rosario is being replaced in left field by Robbie Grossman versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. In 152 plate appearances this season, Rosario has a .186 batting average with...
Mets attempt to shake off blowout loss to Braves in opener
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker warned fans not to take too much away from the Braves’ dominant win over the New
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Hit Season-High 6 Home Runs Against Royals
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs en route to thumping the Kansas City Royals, 13-3, which extended their winning streak to 12 games. Mookie Betts hit a sixth leadoff homer this season and 35th of his career to set the tone in a five-run first inning. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux each hit an RBI single with the bases loaded before Royals starter Brad Keller managed to get the first out of the game on his 34th pitch.
numberfire.com
Tim Locastro starting for New York Sunday
New York Yankees infielder Tim Locastro is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Locastro is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 34 plate appearances this season, Locastro has a .194 batting...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Brewers Game Preview: Road Trip Continues At American Family Field
The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers as they continue with a road trip after having their 12-game winning streak snapped in a shutout loss to the Kansas City Royals. Even with the defeat, the Dodgers’ 19 wins since the All-Star break are the most in baseball and their...
ESPN
Cruz's eighth-inning homer lifts Nationals over Cubs 5-4
WASHINGTON -- — Nelson Cruz hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth inning to lift the Washington Nationals to a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. Cruz, who hit a two-run double in the fifth, smacked a 1-1 pitch from Brandon Hughes (1-1) to center to snap a 4-all tie with one out in the eighth. It was Cruz's ninth homer of the season and first since June 25.
ESPN
Muncy, Betts homer, Dodgers beat KC for 12th straight win
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — Max Muncy had a homer and four RBI, Mookie Betts hit his team-leading 26th home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 13-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night. Muncy went 4 for...
