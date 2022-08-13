ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Crushing Injury News

The Miami Dolphins' defense took a tough hit during the preseason opener. According to a report from Doug Kyed, Dolphins defensive back Trill Williams is out for the year with a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dolphins lose promising young player to devastating season-ending injury

Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams has suffered a torn ACL injury, as noted by the NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. Williams left the Dolphins’ preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the late stages of the fourth quarter. He completed a crucial tackle on Buccaneers wide receiver Deven Thompkins in what was a designed screen […] The post Dolphins lose promising young player to devastating season-ending injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
City
Miami Gardens, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa continues to impress ahead of 2022 season

Former Crimson Tide signal caller, Tua Tagovailoa, is beginning to find his stride in the early weeks of pre-season under new head coach, Mike McDaniel. A large part of that can be attributed to an of-season of growth from Jaylen Waddle, but also the massive additions of All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill and an offensive line revamp that included offensive tackle Orlando Brown.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Buccaneers#Texans#Preseason Games#American Football#Qb Skylar Thompson
FanSided

Miami Dolphins didn’t showcase their running game on Saturday night

The Miami Dolphins new head coach has made it clear from the start that the running game is a priority. Last night, you wouldn’t think that was the case. To be fair, completely fair, the Buccaneers’ defensive front is deep with talent and they are very good and well disciplined against the run. You expect that from a Todd Bowles coached unit. We can also say, to be fair to McDaniel, the top two RBs on this roster didn’t play and the team’s top left tackle and center didn’t play either.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy