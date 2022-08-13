Read full article on original website
Who Miami Dolphins are was hidden in preseason win. 5 big questions that still need answers | Opinion
Couple of quick, fun facts about NFL preseason openers:
4 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins 1st preseason game
Two nights ago, the Miami Dolphins played their first football game since January. Things are totally different with how the team is operating, who is on the team and how they go about business. Yes, some things looked like they haven’t changed but it was a lot of fun just...
NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Crushing Injury News
The Miami Dolphins' defense took a tough hit during the preseason opener. According to a report from Doug Kyed, Dolphins defensive back Trill Williams is out for the year with a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
Dolphins lose promising young player to devastating season-ending injury
Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams has suffered a torn ACL injury, as noted by the NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. Williams left the Dolphins’ preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the late stages of the fourth quarter. He completed a crucial tackle on Buccaneers wide receiver Deven Thompkins in what was a designed screen […] The post Dolphins lose promising young player to devastating season-ending injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins CB Trill Williams carted off field with serious injury in last two minutes vs. Buccaneers
The Miami Dolphins won their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they really can’t celebrate and be happy with the victory after Trill Williams sustained an injury during the contest. Williams was carted off the field due to a knee injury he picked up while tackling wide...
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa continues to impress ahead of 2022 season
Former Crimson Tide signal caller, Tua Tagovailoa, is beginning to find his stride in the early weeks of pre-season under new head coach, Mike McDaniel. A large part of that can be attributed to an of-season of growth from Jaylen Waddle, but also the massive additions of All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill and an offensive line revamp that included offensive tackle Orlando Brown.
Miami Dolphins schedule: Starters could play Week 2 of the preseason
Miami Dolphins schedule: Dolphins @ Buccaneers, Preseason Week 1 The Miami Dolphins preseason schedule continues Saturday against the Las Vegas
A Q&A with Jimmy Johnson: First pitch at a Marlins game, thoughts on UM, Dolphins and more
Jimmy Johnson is a Hall of Fame football coach. He won the National Championship with the University of Miami in 1987 and won the Super Bowl twice with the Dallas Cowboys before coaching the Miami Dolphins for four seasons from 1996-1999.
Miami Dolphins didn’t showcase their running game on Saturday night
The Miami Dolphins new head coach has made it clear from the start that the running game is a priority. Last night, you wouldn’t think that was the case. To be fair, completely fair, the Buccaneers’ defensive front is deep with talent and they are very good and well disciplined against the run. You expect that from a Todd Bowles coached unit. We can also say, to be fair to McDaniel, the top two RBs on this roster didn’t play and the team’s top left tackle and center didn’t play either.
Dolphins hold on for 26-24 win over Buccaneers in preseason opener, Mike McDaniel’s debut
Several of the Dolphins’ top stars sat out the team’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday night, but a team led mainly by reserves and roster longshots were able to secure a 26-24 win in Mike McDaniel’s head-coaching debut.
