Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
Jacob Stallings sitting for Marlins on Sunday

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Nick Fortes versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. In 284 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .212 batting average with a .557 OPS,...
Bryce Harper takes 60 swings as he gears for minor-league rehab

CINCINNATI -- By now, you've seen Bryce Harper's video post. He took 60 swings in a batting practice session at Citizens Bank Park on Monday afternoon. "It went well," manager Rob Thomson said. "I just texted him. He said he feels great." Harper has been out since June 25 when...
Reds host the Phillies to open 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (63-51, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (45-68, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (6-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (1-9, 6.24 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -184, Reds +153; over/under is 9 runs.
Ohtani, Ward HR, Angels rally past Twins 5-3 in 11 innings

Shohei Ohtani hit a homer in the eighth inning to get the Angels' offense started, and Taylor Ward hit a game-ending two-run blast to right-center in the 11th inning as Los Angeles completed a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.It was Ward's second career game-ending hit as the Angels won for the fourth time in five games.Carlos Correa hit a home and Luis Arraez had three hits for the Twins, who blew a three-run lead in the eighth inning and remained 1 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.Down to their last strike,...
