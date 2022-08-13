ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, OH

Friday's HS sports highlights

 2 days ago
The Carrollton boys golf team won its fifth consecutive tournament of the 2022 season at the Tannenhauf High School Invitational.

The Warriors, led by co-medalist Colton Moore, won the Division II-III flight with a team score of 310. Dalton was second with 325 and Youngstown Ursuline was third with 337. Minerva was 16th as a team with a score of 379.

Moore shot a 74 to tie Jaden Schlabach of Dalton for medalist. Also for Carrollton, Jaxon Rinkes shot a 75 and John Birong shot a 78.

In the Division I flight, Dover finished fifth with a team score of 325. Green won the title with a 308. The Bulldogs' Kyle Smith was medalist with a 70.

IVC Preseason

Hiland won the IVC preseason tournament at Wilkshire, edging Sandy Valley by one stroke and Garaway by five.

The Hawks won with a team score of 315, followed by the Cardinals (316) and Pirates (320). Indian Valley (324), Strasburg (345), Claymont (370), Buckeye Trail (371), Malvern (372), Conotton Valley (378) ad Ridgewood (395) rounded out the top 10. East Canton (408), Tusky Valley (419) and Tusky Central (517) were 11th-13th, respectively. Newcomerstown (434) had just three players.

Nathan Kline led Hiland with a 76, while Monty Coblentz (77), Lucas Yoder (78), Jack Mast (84) and Camden Bille (86) also scored for the Hawks.

For Garaway, Trace Gibson shot 72, Carter Miller 77, Keshawn Miller 77, Caleb Meek 85 and Kaleb Miller 89.

For Claymont, Koi Preston led the way with a 79, followed by Luke Caley (89), Trenton Morris (97), Mason Lynch (105), Brody Butler (108) and Jax Crawshaw (118).

Girls golf

IVC Preseason Tournament

Garaway's Sammi Miller (76), Sydni Prysi (78) and Hannah Steiner (84) swept the top three places to lead the Pirates to the team championship at the IVC Preseason Tournament at River Greens.

Brooklyn Numbers scored 86 for Garaway, which won with a team score of 324. Tusky Valley was runner-up with 385, followed by Claymont (409), Indian Valley (418), Ridgewood (434), Strasburg (479) and Buckeye Trail (564).

Alivia Edwards of Claymont and Tusky Valley's Autumn Rohr and Addelina Carroll all shot 85s.

Indian Valley was led by Emily Jones' 88. Kylie Miller shot a 103 for Holand, Ava Schoeppner fired a 101 for Sandy Valley, Kristen Gibson had a 127 for Newcomerstown, Jacey Hess led Ridgewood with a 101 and Hayley Reiger paced Strasburg with a 94.

Dover 181, Massillon 194

Riley Schie scored a 38 to lead the Crimson Tornadoes over Massillon. Piper Olson added a 44, while Izzy Lint scored 49. Mya Downing and Sara Klar each shot 50s for Dover.

Girls tennis

Amber Albritton defeated Alli Davis 6-1, 6-1, at first singles and New Philadelphia went on to defeat Louisville 5-0.

Ella Wherley and Katelyn Mamula also won singles matches for the Quakers, who improved to 2-1. Taylor Roe and Madison Scott won at first doubles, while Kenedi Shook and Katelynn Scott claimed the win at No. 2 doubles.

Boys soccer

Dover opened the season with a 12-2 home win over Nordonia. No details were available.

