Massachusetts State

Sales Tax Holiday held this weekend in Mass

By Carl Sisson
 2 days ago

Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts is holding its Sale Tax Holiday Weekend on Aug. 13 and 14, meaning people could save some money on some big purchase items.

The weekend-long holiday lets buyers skip the usual 6.25% sales tax on retail items for personal use that cost up to $2,500.

This includes items like clothing, footwear and electronics and furniture. Items like meals, cars and gas do not qualify for the exception.

You can click here for a full list of does and doesn’t qualify for the exemption.

