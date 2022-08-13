Sales Tax Holiday held this weekend in Mass
Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts is holding its Sale Tax Holiday Weekend on Aug. 13 and 14, meaning people could save some money on some big purchase items.
The weekend-long holiday lets buyers skip the usual 6.25% sales tax on retail items for personal use that cost up to $2,500.
This includes items like clothing, footwear and electronics and furniture. Items like meals, cars and gas do not qualify for the exception.
You can click here for a full list of does and doesn’t qualify for the exemption.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 0