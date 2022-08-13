Read full article on original website
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
WLWT 5
Frisch's to celebrate 75th anniversary with a classic car hop festival and Joey Chestnut
CINCINNATI — Grab your skates and appetite!. Frisch's is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a classic cat hop and family festival on Saturday. Party-goers will be able to enjoy free Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs, a sampling of the restaurants new hand-breaded chicken tenders, classic floats and more!. The Cincy...
Play That Funky Music: Dayton Funk Festival kicks off this afternoon
DAYTON — Grab your bell-bottoms and put on on your most colorful shirt, It’s time to get funky!. From 1-9 p.m. the Levitt Pavilion will be filled with live entertainment and local food vendors as part of the Dayton Funk Festival. The event is free, no coolers or...
linknky.com
Cold Spring to celebrate grand opening of new community center with return of Cruise-in
The city of Cold Spring will celebrate the grand opening of the Cold Spring Community Center on Saturday, Aug. 13. The event will kick off at 4 p.m. with the return of the popular Cold Spring Cruise-In, featuring classic rides from all over the area. U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie will...
WLWT 5
Second Sunday on Main Street Festival returns to Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Second Sunday on Main is returning to Over-the-Rhine this Sunday for its 18th year. The neighborhood street festival is free and will include vibrant arts and music programming, a diverse and eclectic vendor market, and a biergarten lounge. Cincinnati Music Accelerator is bringing their mobile stage trailers,...
WLWT 5
Heritage Village Museum to offer free admission this weekend
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Heritage Village Museum and Educational Center will be offering free admission to the public this weekend. During the second week of August, guests will be able to get free admission to the museum during normal business hours. Various buildings will be open for viewing and...
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
WLWT 5
'Harry Potter'-themed pop up bar opens in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Calling all wizards!. You can experience all the magic and excitement of the wizarding world at a new "Harry Potter"-themed speakeasy bar in Over-the-Rhine. Pennifold's Pub is a wizarding world-inspired speakeasy located just behind Findlay Market in the back of Cosmic Gorilla, just follow the quidditch tryout posters.
linknky.com
New Chipotle location opens in Florence
The city of Florence cut the ribbon on a new Chipotle location on Turfway Road on Monday. The new Chipotle location on Turfway Road marks the third Chipotle in Florence, with a fourth location in nearby Union. The other two locations in Florence are on Dream Street and Mall Road.
momswhothink.com
Halloween at Kings Island: What to Expect
Halloween at Kings Island: What to Expect
Fan favorite returns to Preble County Pork Festival
EATON — The Preble County Pork Festival has announced the return of a fan favorite, the Smorgasbord, to this year’s event, according to a media release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Preble Co. Pork Festival to return in 2022 after originally being cancelled. The inclusive meal is expected to delight attendees...
linknky.com
NKY streetscapes: Burlington Pike in Florence
I’ve got a very sweet segment of streetscapes this week: I found doughnuts, coffee, ice cream and, best of all, puppies!. I originally discovered this place when I was in college. There’s something about a doughnut and coffee before class that just makes your entire day better. A few friends and I would go to various coffee shops on Tuesday mornings before class and would research places to go.
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Blue Ash
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Blue Ash neighborhood so unique. Twenty minutes north of Cincinnati, Blue Ash has the best of both worlds – the feel of a close-knit community with big city access. Its top-ranked schools, superior parks and recreation, outstanding cultural and entertainment events and a thriving business community, make Blue Ash the ideal place to live, work, and visit.
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
WLWT 5
On the Fritz! Cincinnati Zoo announces name for Fiona's little brother
CINCINNATI — It's a name worthy of his energy!. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden has announced on...
top-ten-travel-list.com
5 Must-Do’s in Cincinnati
Cincinnati is the 3rd largest city in Ohio with a population just over 300,000. In the mid 1800’s, Cincinnati was the country’s 6th largest city and referred to as the “Queen City of the West.” To this day, “The Queen City.” has remained the city’s most popular nickname. Most notably, the city’s strong art scene lent to its’ reputation as a cultured city. Today, you can enjoy many art and history museums, ballet, opera, the symphony, galleries, and performance art venues in one of the Midwest’s most vibrant art cities.
dayton.com
Trailer for movie filmed in downtown Middletown available on YouTube
A feature film shot entirely in Middletown is being previewed in a trailer now available to watch on YouTube. The United Front Films crew shot “A Bachelor’s Valentine” throughout downtown Middletown in January. The movie is directed by Middletown native Lana Read, who graduated from Monroe High School in 1990, relocated to Cincinnati, then moved back to Middletown.
wvxu.org
ReLeaf returns: How to get free trees if you live in Cincinnati
Cincinnati Parks' annual ReLeaf free tree program returns this month. Again this year the park district is prioritizing low canopy neighborhoods. Beginning Saturday, Aug. 20, homeowners in designated neighborhoods can apply to receive up to two free trees. The Park Board's Urban Forestry division uses a remote sensing technology called Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) to map tree coverage across the city. Neighborhoods with less than 40% tree canopy per the 2021 tree census are listed below.
cincymusic.com
REVIEW: The Dead South and Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band at Riverfront Live
The Dead South and Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band packed ‘em at Thursday’s show at Riverfront Live. I arrived towards the end of the opening band’s set and had to park in the overflow parking lot across the street. This is the first time in all of my years attending shows at Riverfront Live that I’ve seen such a packed show. To see that a show bring this many people out on a Thursday night, I knew I was in for something special.
WLWT 5
Storms to roll through Cincinnati to end the weekend
CINCINNATI — Isolated showers continue across the greater Cincinnati area for this evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will stay mild this evening in the 70s before only falling into the mid-60s overnight. Some spotty fog could form overnight as well. Besides a stray shower possible Monday, a...
