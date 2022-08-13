Read full article on original website
Related
WHSV
People experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg protest Sunday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some people experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg were protesting for affordable housing and better shelter conditions Sunday. “Affordable housing for everybody, because no matter if you have a good paying job or not housing is hard to afford. It’s gonna take three of us at the shelter for us to get a place,” Alex Dickey, who is currently experiencing homelessness said.
NBC 29 News
Refugee family claims health risk in IRC-provided home
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A family from Afghanistan is trying to start a new life in the Charlottesville area, but says they’re now dealing with a health issue. Atiqullah Andish and his family came here to escape the war. “Our life was in danger in Afghanistan. My family’s life...
Augusta Free Press
USDA awards $2.1M to address COVID-19 in rural Virginia communities
A USDA program will provide $2,124,300 in emergency rural health care funding to bolster federal support in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will be provided to the Ledwith-Lewis Free Clinic in Tappahannock, Page Memorial Hospital in Luray, Tazewell Community Hospital in Tazewell, and Wellmont Health System in Big Stone Gap. This funding was awarded through the Community Facilities Emergency Rural Health Care program.
su.edu
Shenandoah Nursing News: Summer 2022
Under the supervision of the Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) Program Director Sharon Simon, DNP, and FNP Assistant Professor Martha Vesterlund, DNP, 10 FNP students volunteered at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) free pop-up clinic in Luray, Virginia on July 9. By the end of the day, volunteers had worked together to see 145 patients and provide more than $77,000 worth of services. (The Shenandoah group is pictured above.)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynchburg organizations offer free haircuts, back-to-school fun for students
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — On Sunday, Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe joined forces with the 434 Saintz football team to put on a back-to-school bash that offered free haircuts and braiding — not to mention plenty of fun activities — for kids in the Lynchburg community. The co-founder of Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe, Ted […]
NBC 29 News
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A project two years in the making is expected to wrap up by the end of 2022. VDOT says work to bring a diverging diamond interchange to Interstate 64 at exit 124 in Albemarle County should wrap up in a few months. “Definitely by the...
NBC 29 News
Spam calls claiming to be hospitals on the rise
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new type of spam call that might have you thinking that your loved one is in the hospital. UVA Health assures that they would never ask for your personal information, and to trust your gut if you encounter one of these calls. “The...
Detroit News
Charlottesville hired a Black police chief to heal. Then it fired her
The final meeting of the day left Charlottesville's police chief stunned and fearing for her safety, so RaShall Brackney unholstered her gun and held it by her side as she left headquarters one night in June 2021. The first Black woman to head the Virginia city's police department wasn't worried...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Police say body found in Rivanna River
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County officials report a body has been found in the Rivanna River. According to a release, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a call about a suspected body in the river around 11 a.m. Saturday. The body...
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit
The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Police Civilian Oversight Board launches online complaint portal
Earlier this year, the Charlottesville Police Civilian Oversight Board selected Sivil Technologies Inc. as the software company that will provide the online system to receive and process police misconduct complaints for the city. Executive Director Hansel Aguilar has been working with Sivil’s CEO, Tony Rice II, over the past few...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Aug. 15-19
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHSV
Shenandoah County’s annual Route 11 Yard Crawl back this weekend
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The annual Route 11 Yard Crawl is back this weekend. “People are always looking for a good deal and as far as sellers everybody’s looking to declutter,” Bo Souders, a Yard Crawl Vendor said. The official start is Saturday, but many vendors were...
theriver953.com
SCSO warns of counterfeit money
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office has already received calls about the use of counterfeit bills during the Yard Crawl. They are encouraging the community to check their money by:. holding the bill up to light. looking for watermarks. comparing it to another bill of the same denomination. using an...
theriver953.com
Page County warns of the cellphone mail scam
The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports the cellphone mail scam has been reported in the county. The scam appears to come from a number of postal services. Usually the scam starts with the message by text on your cellphone. The message typically reads that you have a package that...
charlottesville.org
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Week of August 15-August 19, 2022
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Week of August 15-19, 2022 – Work will be conducted on 9th/Avon Street between Levy Avenue and Graves Street within the closed, right northbound lane. Monticello Road closed to through traffic between Graves Street and Old Avon. East South Street closed to through traffic with local traffic allowed westbound. Flagging on East South Street, Old Avon Street, Monticello Road and Water Street. Sidewalk Closure on 9th/Avon Street, Old Avon Street and Water Street. Crosswalk closure at Graves/9th/Avon Street and midblock crossing of Water Street under Belmont Bridge. Intermittent pedestrian travel stoppages on Water Street. Closure of pedestrian tunnel to/from the Downtown Mall via the Pavilion on Water Street.
getawaymavens.com
20 Great Romantic Hotels and Inns in Virginia
At a time when the qualities of graciousness and good cheer seem to be shrinking into oblivion, especially in the hospitality biz, these 20 romantic hotels in Virginia offer warm, friendly welcomes and honest to goodness service. Celebrate, or reanimate, your relationship with a day or two in one – or more – of these exceptional lodgings.
wfxrtv.com
Trial underway for man charged in deadly explosion, in Buena Vista
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — After months of pauses due to the pandemic, the trial of a Roanoke man charged in connection to a deadly explosion at a gas station is underway. In May of 2019, an explosion at South River Market in Buena Vista killed four people. Phillip Westmoreland, the driver of the fuel delivery truck was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Augusta Free Press
Freedom Food Festival serves up more than $28k to Lexington area non-profits
The second annual Freedom Food Festival held on July 3 in downtown Lexington led to $28,200 in distributions to 14 local non-profit organizations. The Freedom Food Festival is an annual Independence Day themed street festival featuring picnic fare and live entertainment and a cook-off with celebrity chefs. The event aims to raise funds for local non-profits.
WDBJ7.com
Craig Co. schools adjust bus routes as police continue searching for armed and possibly dangerous suspect
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE:. EARLIER STORY: Virginia State Police are searching for a suspect accused of eluding a state trooper and assaulting deputies. The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office asked state police to look out for a vehicle they say was involved in a theft August 11 of lottery tickets at a gas station. With little information to go on, a trooper tried to pull over the driver of a car that matched the description of the thief’s vehicle. The car seen by the trooper was driven by 42-year-old Shawn Tolbert of Burkeville. When the trooper turned on his lights, Tolbert refused to stop and drove away, according to investigators. The chase continued into Craig County, where Tolbert wrecked the vehicle he was driving. Tolbert ran off and has remained wanted since the crash.
Comments / 1