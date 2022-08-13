Read full article on original website
Related
1039thebulldog.com
Kentucky: FEMA’s First Answer not Always the Final Answer
FRANKFORT, Ky. – If you receive a letter from FEMA and don’t know what steps to take next we’re here to help. Over the phone, in person and online. If you were turned down for federal help we encourage you to ask “why?”. Turned Down by...
WUKY
'Survivors are not alone in this': FEMA offers update on its response in eastern Kentucky
"Survivors are not alone in this. We are here trying to get you the assistance. We've just got to get through the process," a FEMA spokesperson said on Monday during a media call. FEMA representatives say their staff on the ground are working to get more assistance to those affected.
1039thebulldog.com
Gov. Beshear calls on FEMA to “get it right”
If you were denied help from FEMA, you may be getting a call from them. Last week Governor Andy Beshear said he was dismayed at the number of denials and called on FEMA to “get it right”. On Monday he announced FEMA is now going to call everyone...
Kentucky renters are eligible for FEMA assistance
The assistance applies to people whose property was damaged in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Whitley counties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FEMA disaster recovery center employees in Kentucky can now approve claims
KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says after two weeks of emergency-phase response to the devastating flooding that swept through parts of eastern Kentucky, the state is now in a stabilization phase and there are more ways for Kentuckians to get FEMA help. Sadly, the governor also confirmed another death related to the flooding, […]
WBIR
Good news comes for eastern Kentucky family initially denied FEMA aid for destroyed home
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — Katie Turner and her husband closed on their first home just days before the floods that devastated eastern Kentucky. Before they ever had the chance to move in, the waters gutted the home that they’d saved so long to buy. That was hard enough....
wymt.com
‘False hope, red tape and disappointment’: FEMA officials meet with flood victims discussing eligibility and appeals
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA representatives and county officials met at Dorton Elementary Monday night to help work through possible frustrations flood victims may have. The bleachers were full of flood victims saying FEMA is only providing false hope, red tape and disappointment. One woman said she received money,...
spectrumnews1.com
Testimony predicted 'havoc' could come to coal communities; help still needed for recovery efforts
LEXINGTON, Ky. — When Elaine Tanner, Letcher County resident and program director at environmental advocacy group Friends for Environmental Justice, testified before the United States House Committee on Natural Resources earlier this year, she made a prediction. What You Need To Know. Director of environmental group gave warning about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY TREASURER’S SETTLEMENT
The following is a summary of Lawrence County Fiscal Court Financial Statement for Fiscal Year ending June 30th, 2022. The entire report. is available for public inspection in the Lawrence County Judge’s Office, 2nd Floor of the courthouse, Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:00pm. LAWRENCE COUNTY TREASURER’S SETTLEMENT. FINANCIAL STATEMENT. FISCAL YEAR...
1039thebulldog.com
Letcher County Flood Update – Audio Report – Monday August 15
Jeffrey Justice, Director of Letcher County based Pine Mountain Partnership, provides the latest audio update on the ongoing flood recovery in Letcher County. He has worked closely with Letcher County Judge Executive Terry Adams, Emergency Management Director Paul Miles and others since the flash flooding devastated Letcher and several surrounding counties on Thursday July 28th.
mountain-topmedia.com
Sisco seeks to stop seizure of home, other properties
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for federal fraud charges is trying to stop the government from seizing his home and other properties. Eugene Sisco III, 36, was found guilty of wire fraud and health care fraud back in November. The jury...
Commentary: TVA Owes Eastern Kentucky Reparations for Strip Mining’s Role in Flooding
It is not often that journalists confess they have run out of adjectives to describe an event, but two veterans who are covering the flooding in eastern Kentucky tell me they simply don’t have a sufficient vocabulary to describe what they see all over the region. “Unprecedented” has often been used. An editorial in the Whitesburg, Kentucky, Mountain Eagle last week called it “unnatural.” It can also be called “unnecessary.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Two years later and Kentucky state workers are headed back to the office
KENTUCKY — Thousands of state government employees who have been working from home for more than two years will soon be back in the office. The state allowed most employees to work from home during the pandemic, but when the emergency health order ended, many went back to work in person.
wymt.com
‘Rainstorm to an Armageddon’: Eastern Ky. family cleaning up from flood damage
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tim Deaton and his family live in the Rowdy community of Perry County. They now spend their time cleaning up a more than one-hundred-year-old home at Holliday Farm and Garden. ”Woke up around 1:00 in the morning, and it went from being a rainstorm to...
Government Technology
Madison County Schools Examine Data Breach Protocols
(TNS) — The Madison County School Board were briefed on data breaches, along with several other items, during their Aug. 11 meeting on Thursday. Director of Technology Ben Burnette gave his yearly presentation on data breaches to the school board. "What is a data security breach? It is the...
1039thebulldog.com
LCWS: Around 500 customers remain without water
The Letcher County Water And Sewer District continues to work as fast as they can to restore water. As of this morning there are about 500 customers in Letcher County without water, down from nearly 3,500 at the height of the flooding. LCWSD says efforts are focused on restoring main...
wdrb.com
Kentucky attorney general wants JCPS board to drop mandatory masks 'immediately'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent a letter Tuesday urging the Jefferson County Board of Education to drop its mask mandate “immediately” for Kentucky’s largest public school district. Cameron, who is also seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the 2023 primary election,...
spectrumnews1.com
Eastern Kentucky community works together to create a temporary bridge to cross
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — The mantra “Kentuckians helping Kentuckians” continues in the most flood-ravaged parts of the state. Many bridges have been destroyed, cutting off access to people’s homes. In Knott County, one man started working on a solution to help his neighbors get access to the main road.
How to help: Kentucky flood victims plea for assistance after claims rejected
Despite devastating flooding that washed away homes and killed at least 39 people in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear reports the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying numerous requests from victims.
spectrumnews1.com
'I lost everything': Floyd County woman hopeful for FEMA aid after floods destroy her home
LEBURN, Ky. — Over two weeks after devastating floods rocked eastern Kentucky, people who live there are still filing for federal aid to rebuild. One of those is Floyd County resident Sharon Newsome. What You Need To Know. FEMA assistance is available for flood victims in eastern Kentucky. Some...
Comments / 0