Whitley County, KY

Kentucky: FEMA’s First Answer not Always the Final Answer

FRANKFORT, Ky. – If you receive a letter from FEMA and don’t know what steps to take next we’re here to help. Over the phone, in person and online. If you were turned down for federal help we encourage you to ask “why?”. Turned Down by...
KENTUCKY STATE
Gov. Beshear calls on FEMA to “get it right”

If you were denied help from FEMA, you may be getting a call from them. Last week Governor Andy Beshear said he was dismayed at the number of denials and called on FEMA to “get it right”. On Monday he announced FEMA is now going to call everyone...
WHITESBURG, KY
LAWRENCE COUNTY TREASURER’S SETTLEMENT

The following is a summary of Lawrence County Fiscal Court Financial Statement for Fiscal Year ending June 30th, 2022. The entire report. is available for public inspection in the Lawrence County Judge’s Office, 2nd Floor of the courthouse, Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:00pm. LAWRENCE COUNTY TREASURER’S SETTLEMENT. FINANCIAL STATEMENT. FISCAL YEAR...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Letcher County Flood Update – Audio Report – Monday August 15

Jeffrey Justice, Director of Letcher County based Pine Mountain Partnership, provides the latest audio update on the ongoing flood recovery in Letcher County. He has worked closely with Letcher County Judge Executive Terry Adams, Emergency Management Director Paul Miles and others since the flash flooding devastated Letcher and several surrounding counties on Thursday July 28th.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
Sisco seeks to stop seizure of home, other properties

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for federal fraud charges is trying to stop the government from seizing his home and other properties. Eugene Sisco III, 36, was found guilty of wire fraud and health care fraud back in November. The jury...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Commentary: TVA Owes Eastern Kentucky Reparations for Strip Mining’s Role in Flooding

It is not often that journalists confess they have run out of adjectives to describe an event, but two veterans who are covering the flooding in eastern Kentucky tell me they simply don’t have a sufficient vocabulary to describe what they see all over the region. “Unprecedented” has often been used. An editorial in the Whitesburg, Kentucky, Mountain Eagle last week called it “unnatural.” It can also be called “unnecessary.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Madison County Schools Examine Data Breach Protocols

(TNS) — The Madison County School Board were briefed on data breaches, along with several other items, during their Aug. 11 meeting on Thursday. Director of Technology Ben Burnette gave his yearly presentation on data breaches to the school board. "What is a data security breach? It is the...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
LCWS: Around 500 customers remain without water

The Letcher County Water And Sewer District continues to work as fast as they can to restore water. As of this morning there are about 500 customers in Letcher County without water, down from nearly 3,500 at the height of the flooding. LCWSD says efforts are focused on restoring main...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY

