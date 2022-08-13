Read full article on original website
These are the Best Chicken Wings in California
What are the best chicken wings in California? You may be surprised. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chicken wings are a delicious, finger-licking treat that is enjoyed around the country. But how do you know which ones are the best in California?
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
OCSD Searches for Suspected Trespasser in Dana Point
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
KTVU FOX 2
California retirement community hikes elderly couple's rent by $1,000/month: 'That has to be a mistake'
Residents at a retirement home in California are now facing a surge in their cost of living by more than $1,000 per month for rent and other fees, sparking outrage in the community, according to a report. Murrieta resident Yvonne Collins, whose mother and stepfather live at Paradise Village in...
Conservative Patriots of Orange County President Deborah Pauly releases statement on FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
The following statement was released by Conservative Patriots of Orange County (CPOC) on behalf of CPOC President Deborah Pauly. Outrageous! Outrageous is the only way to describe the weaponization of the FBI by the Biden administration against a former president and political opponent. CPOC strongly condemns Monday’s raid of former-President...
Headlines: More Than 4,500 Pounds of Illegally Grown Cannabis Seized; A New Reality Show Based On Ring Surveillance Cameras
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —School’s back today for many L.A. kids. [CBS]. —A man was shot to death on Saturday morning in...
1 Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
According to Officer Anselmo Templado, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on the northbound 405 Freeway in Irvine on Saturday morning. A man in his 50s was found lying by the roadway in the [..]
3 Great Burger Places in California
If you love to treat yourself to a nice burger from time to time and you happen to live in California or you like to travel to California often, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list:
Westminster Sales Tax Proposal Heads to November Ballot After Several Tries
A sigh of relief echoed across a last-ditch public meeting in Westminster on Friday morning, when council members agreed to let insistent residents decide on a sales tax measure that, if approved, could keep City Hall from going bankrupt. In November, Westminster voters won’t face the choice of an additional...
Hardcore Volkswagen Enthusiasts Do Road Trips Right
Treffen is the German word meaning "to meet," and has come to mean nearly any Volkswagen enthusiast-based event. Each year, the Highway 1 Treffen Cruise takes place as a long road trip along California State Route 1, also known as the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). The Treffen trek started as...
City council filing is extended
Sixteen candidates have qualified as candidates for four Huntington Beach city council seats in the Nov. 8 general election, but the filing period has been extended until Wednesday at 5 p.m. because an eligible incumbent council member – Kim Carr – didn’t file for re-election. Carr is...
L.A. County lifeguard dies
A Los Angeles County lifeguard died Sunday, authorities announced. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger with the L.A. County Fire Department’s lifeguard division had worked with the agency for six years and was last assigned to the beaches of Santa Monica North, officials said in a Twitter thread. Traeger’s cause of death remained unclear, but L.A. County […]
Marriott Newport Coast Villas Guide
An expert guide to visiting the Marriot Newport Villas (MNV) including detailed property descriptions with pictures, things to know and things to do. We are local to Orange County and have had many family staycations at this coastal resort over the years. Website: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/laxnc-marriotts-newport-coast-villas/overview/. Address: 23000 Newport Coast Drive, Newport...
Orange County Couple Struck in Marked Crosswalk, Leaving Husband Dead
A husband and wife in their 60s were struck by a hit-and-run driver in a clearly marked Laguna Beach crosswalk, leaving the husband dead, authorities said Monday. The husband, identified by Laguna Beach police as Stanley Isaacs, died of his injuries after witnesses say he pushed his wife out of the way.
Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven
Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
California and Southern California among top five Best-Paying regions in U.S for Registered Nurses
Staff nurses are shifting from traditional hospital staffing to traveling nurses agencies. It is probably because of the significant pay difference. Associated Press, last month, published that the nurses working with traveling nurses agencies make up to $90 per hour. Which is 2 to 3 times higher than what most of the hospitals pay their staff nurses. Though it is a considerable opportunity for nurses, not all nurses can travel regularly. This report has classified the best-paying places for nurses specifically, who are looking forward to settling in one place and want to see where they can earn the most.
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 14 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
San Clemente Cars & Coffee Saturday August 13 2022
San Clemente Cars & Coffee Saturday August 13 2022. San Clemente’s Cars & Coffee is Saturday mornings in 2022. IMPORTANT REMINDER: Please, leave quietly, following speed laws. Most importantly: on Av Vista Hermosa and on the 5 freeway. South OC Cars and Coffee is a weekly event from 9:00am...
Mayor’s “race” is extended
The nomination period for the office of Mayor of Westminster has been extended to Wednesday as incumbent Tri Ta has not taken out nomination papers for another term. Ta is the Republican candidate for the 70th state Assembly District seat against Democrat Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen, a Garden Grove council member.
