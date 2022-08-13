Read full article on original website
3 Eagles players battling for roster spots who impressed in preseason opener vs. Jets
The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the New York Jets 24-21 in their preseason opener. The game was competitive throughout and both teams had players display potential. However, Zach Wilson suffered a concerning injury for New York which has Jets fans worried. Nonetheless, the Eagles escaped this game with a number of positives despite taking the loss.
Jets Provide Update on Quarterback Zach Wilson Following Knee Injury in Preseason Opener
The No. 1 goal when it comes to NFL preseason games is to keep star players healthy. Unfortunately, the New York Jets didn’t complete that mission in the opener on Friday night, losing quarterback Zach Wilson to injury. Wilson left Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles late in...
Broncos LB Jonas Griffith expected to miss 4-6 weeks with elbow injury
Denver Broncos inside linebacker Jonas Griffith suffered an injury on the first series of the team’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday evening and he appeared to be in serious pain. The linebacker was favoring his left arm as he left the field and the Broncos quickly ruled him out with a left elbow injury.
Ex-Broncos QB Kendall Hinton with stunning TD catch
Kendall Hinton was thrown into the worst possible situation during the 2020 COVID-19-plagued NFL season. Saturday, the wide receiver turned quarterback turned wide receiver, was on the receiving end of a much better circumstance. In 2020, Hinton became the Broncos’ starting quarterback for a game when the team’s QB room...
Jets QB Zach Wilson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday for the knee injury he suffered during Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is no timetable for his return until the surgery is complete. Wilson injured his knee on a...
Seahawks Highlights: Rookie OLB Boye Mafe strip sacks Mason Rudolph
Seattle’s defense started the preseason on sloppy footing. Their first drive against Pittsburgh went about as poorly as it gets, with missed tackles and a blown coverage leading to a touchdown. The Seahawks got their first flash of hope on the third drive of the game for their defense.
DJ Turner turns on jets to score Raiders touchdown
The final game of Week 1 of the NFL preseason saw the Minnesota Vikings visit the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Both teams looked like they were working off the rust as the action was sluggish … until the third quarter. Nick Mullens found DJ Turner and the...
Browns News: Nick Harris Likely to Need Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury
Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris is expected to need season-ending knee surgery after suffering an injury in Friday's 24-13 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday. "Nick is certainly a guy who has worked so hard this offseason, so we're really hoping that it's...
Drake London's Knee Injury Not Long-Term Concern for Falcons, Arthur Smith Says
Atlanta Falcons first-round wideout Drake London left Friday's preseason matchup with the Detroit Lions after suffering a knee injury and didn't practice Sunday, though the team doesn't appear to be overly worried about the situation. "It's nothing that we're really concerned about long term," head coach Arthur Smith told reporters....
Pete Carroll Provides Update on Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition Between Drew Lock, Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll have some decisions to make this offseason. For years, longtime quarterback Russell Wilson was a lock heading into training camp every year. However, after a blockbuster trade sent him to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks have a full-on quarterback competition brewing in Seattle.
Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold Both 'In Command' for Panthers vs. Commanders, Rhule Says
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule declined to commit to Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold as the team's starting quarterback following a 23-21 preseason win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday. "I have to really watch the tape to see exactly what they did, but I thought they were both...
Ranking the NFL's Top 5 Coaching Staffs Entering 2022 Season
Coaching can be the great equalizer in the NFL. There's a saying in coaching circles that it isn't about the X's and O's but the Jimmy's and Joe's that make a difference. While that's true in most levels of football, it holds less water in the NFL, where everyone has some level of elite talent.
Ranking the Most Surprising Performances from NFL Preseason Week 1 Slate
The first week of the 2022 NFL preseason brought a refreshing set of games after a long offseason. Even though we barely saw starters participate in some games and a handful of teams opted to sit the majority of their regular-season roster, the NFL is back. Week 1's opening kickoff is now less than one month away.
Bears Trade Rumors: NFL Teams Warned About Tampering With Roquan Smith
Roquan Smith, who is arguably the best player on the entire Chicago Bears roster, may eventually be on the move after he requested a trade, but the NFL warned other franchises not to tamper with the linebacker since he is still under contract with the NFC North team. "Tampering is...
NFL Refs Called Illegal Contact 15 Times in Preseason Week 1; 36 Flags Total in 2021
The NFL's new emphasis on eliminating illegal-contact penalties was evident in the first week of the preseason. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, referees threw 15 flags for illegal contact this past week, compared to 36 flags for the penalty across the entire 18-week regular season in 2021. Between 2002 and...
LSU's Myles Brennan Steps Away from Football amid QB Battle with Daniels, Nussmeier
The LSU Tigers and head coach Brian Kelly announced Monday that quarterback Myles Brennan is leaving the team and ending his college football career. Brennan had been battling Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier for the starting quarterback gig this summer. In 18 games across five seasons, the sixth-year senior threw...
Le'Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson Fight on McBroom vs. Gib Undercard Set for Sept. 10
Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson will face off in the boxing ring after all. TMZ Sports reported the bout between the former NFL running backs will take place on Sept. 10 at Banc of California Stadium as part of the undercard for the fight pitting Austin McBroom against AnEsonGib. While...
Jets' Robert Saleh: Quincy Williams' Late Hit on Jalen Hurts Was 'Egregiously Awful'
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he spoke with linebacker Quincy Williams about his "egregiously awful" late hit on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during Friday night's preseason game. Hurts had already made two steps out of bounds before Williams delivered the hard hit, which led to a...
Preseason NFL Week 1 Takeaways: Kenny Pickett Makes Case as Steelers' Starting QB
Football is football, and the NFL is back with a full slate of Preseason Week 1 games. Half the league was in action Saturday. As is the case during glorified exhibition games, plenty of projected starters never took the field. But a couple of exceptions can be found. Furthermore, the reps that rookies and players lower on the depth chart receive are invaluable as they come to understand NFL speed and what it takes to make a roster.
Cardinals' J.J. Watt Asks Twitter for Help with Baby Rattlesnake Stuck in Bathroom
Living in Arizona comes with the benefit of warm weather virtually year-round, but there's also the occasional hazard of finding a snake in your bathroom. Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt apparently had that happen to him, as he put out a call on Twitter for advice about what to do with one of the creatures:
