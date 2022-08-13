Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Dodgers News: Top LA Prospect Throws One of His Best Games Yet
While the Dodgers struggled to warm up at the plate on Sunday afternoon, top LA prospect Bobby Miller was throwing heat in the minor leagues. The 23-year-old, who is currently 8-8 this season, had one of his best outings since he was drafted by the Dodgers in 2020. Despite a...
numberfire.com
Royals place Hunter Dozier on paternity list
The Kansas City Royals placed infielder Hunter Dozier on the paternity leave list. Dozier will be away from the club for 1-3 days, per MLB policy. The Royals recalled Maikel Garcia from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding roster move. Bobby Witt will be on the hot corner in place of Dozier for Monday's series opener against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Nicky Lopez will shift to shortstop while Michael Massey makes a start on second base and bats fifth.
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario not in Braves' Game 1 lineup Saturday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Rosario is being replaced in left field by Robbie Grossman versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. In 152 plate appearances this season, Rosario has a .186 batting average with...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Hit Season-High 6 Home Runs Against Royals
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs en route to thumping the Kansas City Royals, 13-3, which extended their winning streak to 12 games. Mookie Betts hit a sixth leadoff homer this season and 35th of his career to set the tone in a five-run first inning. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux each hit an RBI single with the bases loaded before Royals starter Brad Keller managed to get the first out of the game on his 34th pitch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Dodgers Vs. Brewers Game Preview: Road Trip Continues At American Family Field
The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers as they continue with a road trip after having their 12-game winning streak snapped in a shutout loss to the Kansas City Royals. Even with the defeat, the Dodgers’ 19 wins since the All-Star break are the most in baseball and their...
ABC News
Ohtani, Ward HR, Angels rally past Twins 5-3 in 11 innings
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani hit a homer in the eighth inning to get the Angels’ offense started, and Taylor Ward hit a game-ending two-run blast to right-center in the 11th inning as Los Angeles completed a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night. It was...
numberfire.com
Kyle Isbel sitting Saturday for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Isbel is being replaced in right field by Nate Eaton versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. In 189 plate appearances this season, Isbel has a .220 batting average with a...
ESPN
Muncy, Betts homer, Dodgers beat KC for 12th straight win
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — Max Muncy had a homer and four RBI, Mookie Betts hit his team-leading 26th home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 13-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night. Muncy went 4 for...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Pollock, Vaughn homer, White Sox beat Tigers 5-3
CHICAGO (AP) — AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn homered, Lance Lynn threw six solid innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Pollock, Eloy Jiménez and José Abreu each had two hits for the White Sox, who remained 2...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0