ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Royals place Hunter Dozier on paternity list

The Kansas City Royals placed infielder Hunter Dozier on the paternity leave list. Dozier will be away from the club for 1-3 days, per MLB policy. The Royals recalled Maikel Garcia from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding roster move. Bobby Witt will be on the hot corner in place of Dozier for Monday's series opener against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Nicky Lopez will shift to shortstop while Michael Massey makes a start on second base and bats fifth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario not in Braves' Game 1 lineup Saturday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Rosario is being replaced in left field by Robbie Grossman versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. In 152 plate appearances this season, Rosario has a .186 batting average with...
ATLANTA, GA
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Hit Season-High 6 Home Runs Against Royals

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs en route to thumping the Kansas City Royals, 13-3, which extended their winning streak to 12 games. Mookie Betts hit a sixth leadoff homer this season and 35th of his career to set the tone in a five-run first inning. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux each hit an RBI single with the bases loaded before Royals starter Brad Keller managed to get the first out of the game on his 34th pitch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Atlanta, MO
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Ohtani, Ward HR, Angels rally past Twins 5-3 in 11 innings

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani hit a homer in the eighth inning to get the Angels’ offense started, and Taylor Ward hit a game-ending two-run blast to right-center in the 11th inning as Los Angeles completed a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night. It was...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Kyle Isbel sitting Saturday for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Isbel is being replaced in right field by Nate Eaton versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. In 189 plate appearances this season, Isbel has a .220 batting average with a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

Muncy, Betts homer, Dodgers beat KC for 12th straight win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — Max Muncy had a homer and four RBI, Mookie Betts hit his team-leading 26th home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 13-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night. Muncy went 4 for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Andrew Heaney
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Austin Barnes
Person
Kyle Wright
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Tony Gonsolin
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Josh Staumont
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Homer
Person
Brad Keller
Person
Tony Wolters
FOX Sports

Pollock, Vaughn homer, White Sox beat Tigers 5-3

CHICAGO (AP) — AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn homered, Lance Lynn threw six solid innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Pollock, Eloy Jiménez and José Abreu each had two hits for the White Sox, who remained 2...
CHICAGO, IL
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy