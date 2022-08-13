RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israel raided the offices of several Palestinian advocacy groups it had previously designated as terrorist organizations, sealing entrance doors and leaving notices declaring them closed, the groups said Thursday. With the raids, Israel broadened its campaign against the civil society groups, which it has outlawed over claims that they have ties to militant groups, a charge they deny. Israel has provided little evidence to back up the accusations. The European Union has rejected Israel’s charge s against the groups, citing a lack of evidence. Israel has claimed some of these groups had ties to the militant Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a secular, left-wing movement with a political party as well as an armed wing that has carried out deadly attacks against Israelis. Israel outlawed the groups last year over the claim. Shawan Jabarin, director of al-Haq, one of the targeted groups, confirmed that forces raided the office. He said his staffers are still examining whether any documents were confiscated.

