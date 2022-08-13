The Old Guy: On Shakespeare and being part of the Staten Island live theater scene

Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Comedian Eric D’Alessandro is filming his comedy special, returning to St. George Theatre & loving the ride
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Eric D’Alessandro has travelled the country performing stand-up comedy for thousands of his fans. But the hometown comic says Staten Island will always hold a special place in his heart when it comes to putting on a show. “I always love giving the people...
SEE IT: New photos inside ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show hoarding squalor
New photos of “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show foot-tall stacks of paper covering the kitchen table and floors strewn with garbage. The shocking photos all but prove his wife Dorothy Hirsch’s innocence, her lawyer argues in a letter filed in Queens Criminal Court Monday. “Fundamental fairness requires that you make the grand jury aware of evidence that Glenn stored his ...
RZA welcomes Staten Island Alamo Drafthouse moviegoers to kung fu-inspired Flying Guillotine bar
SHAOLIN, N.Y. — Welcome to the top chamber. Approximately 80 people gathered Saturday evening for the celebratory unveiling of the Flying Guillotine bar at the newly-opened Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas in The Boulevard plaza, New Dorp. Hip-hop melodies filled the kung fu-inspired bar designed by founding member of Staten Island’s own Wu-Tang Clan, RZA.
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Restaurants With The Best Pasta In NYC | NYC’s Best Pasta Restaurants
If there is one thing about me, it’s that I have eaten so much pasta while living in NYC. The variety of options that the amazing restaurants throughout the city offer make it difficult to grow tired of it. From Brooklyn to Manhattan, to Long Island, I have compiled...
thesource.com
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Hits KRS One Performance to Celebrate Hip-Hop’s Birthday
New York City mayor Eric Adams was out on the town last week, celebrating the 49th birthday of Hip Hop. Adams was spotted at DJ Tony Touch’s party, placing him alongside Hip-Hop icons like KRS One. Additional attendees included Kurtis Blow and Kool DJ Red Alert. According to Page...
NBC New York
Tree Suddenly Snaps, Kills Woman in Backyard NYC Pool
A tree fell onto the backyard pool of a Bronx residence Monday afternoon, killing one woman and leaving a second hospitalized, police said. The deadly incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at an apartment building off Palisades Avenue, the NYPD said. A 59-year-old woman died from injuries sustained in the fall....
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Caribbean Carnival Week activities begin September 1
The New York-based West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA) has released the roster for Caribbean Carnival Week, starting Thursday, September 1. WIADCA, which is the organizer of the annual Carnival Parade on Brooklyn’s Eastern Parkway, says the activities will begin with the ‘Vibes w/Voicey Concert.’. “Carnival Monday,...
Unraveling the mystery of an iconic Staten Island sports photo
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The photo has it all: Sweaty, jubilant basketball players in the afterglow of a big win, flashing the V-for-victory sign. A happy, if a bit drained-looking, coach hoisted up by his team in a cramped locker room. The players’ vintage uniforms, the coach’s old-time formal...
TripAdvisor Blog
5 weekend getaways from New York City
Sometimes even the city that never sleeps is worth escaping for a few days of rest—here's where to go. Whether you’re looking for an antique-filled shopping weekend, a beach trip, or a historic urban stay, there are tons of weekend getaways near New York City. By car or by train, these destinations are easily accessible from the city and are guaranteed to give you a taste of vacation bliss, if only for a few days. Here are five options for your next three-day adventure from New York City.
QSR Web
White Castle opens Coney Island location
White Castle has expanded in New York City with a restaurant on Coney Island, according to a press release. The brand has called New York City home since 1930, but this is the first White Castle on Coney Island. The restaurant has 1,600 square feet and features two dining tables and window seating.
Essence
What To Wear To NYC's Most Stylish New Restaurant — KYU NYC
The fashions, the food and the drinks are all worth a visit. Stylish restaurants in the big city are a dime a dozen, especially in the age of social media when any brick and mortar establishment knows that postability must be first priority. A place where patrons can throw on their best, vibe out and capture some content of themselves, the ambiance and the food and drinks is a guaranteed win, right?
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
Staten Island obituaries for August 14, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Julia Lynch (nee Waugh) died on August 12, 2022. Julia was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved going to the Jersey Shore with her family. She loved to dance, travel, and spend a lot of time with her friends. Most of all, she loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She never missed an event in their lives.
Witnesses recall moment tree branch fell on man's head while sitting on Brooklyn park bench
Frightened witnesses recalled the moment a man was critically injured after a tree branch fell on him while sitting on a park bench in Brooklyn Saturday morning.
Brooklyn community mourns beloved homeless man crushed by building trash compactor: ‘He was a good person’ (EXCLUSIVE)
As good deeds go, David Lester’s was the ultimate sacrifice: Shimmying down a garbage chute to retrieve a set of keys. As a result, Lester’s troubled life ended in a gruesome death, crushed at the bottom of a trash compactor, his last words muted by desperate screams. Cops said Lester, 51, died early Friday morning after he got trapped in the garbage crushing contraption at the Medgar Evers ...
You’ve Never Seen a Pool this Cool In New York
The Hudson Valley is full of centuries-old homes but it isn't often that one of this magnitude becomes available for purchase. Known as Rondale this stunning country estate in Stone Ridge offers 67 acres, 5 bedrooms, a 2 bedroom guest house, and a 3-bay garage. It also has a unique...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Manhattan, NYC — 20 Top Places!
Apples aren’t just the only food you’d find in the Big Apple. In fact, there are countless cuisines to enjoy when you’re in New York City, especially in Manhattan. This vibrant NYC borough is most known for its exclusive shopping, rich culture, and luxury businesses, but it’s also a fantastic spot for food lovers to explore.
Staten Island mom: Swarming lanternflies ruined summer
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island mom hoping to enjoy the last few weeks of summer said the invasion of spotted, red lanternflies “is making me lose my mind.” Lauren Raffaele, who lives in the Aspen Knolls section of the island’s south shore, sent PIX11 News a video and photos of the lanternflies–and their […]
Brooklyn Man Attacked, Robbed of Dog and Money
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man walking his dog in front of 100 White...
Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!
As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this weekend, with lucky kayakers capturing footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday. New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
