Easthampton, MA

westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to multifamily house fire on Olive Avenue in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire on Olive Avenue in Holyoke Sunday morning. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene around 7:45 a.m., and saw multiple fire trucks and crews. Officials told Western Mass News that the fire started on the...
HOLYOKE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Street Improvement Schedule Aug. 15 to 26

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the following work that will take place Aug. 15 and 26, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Monday, Aug. 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 16: raising structures on East Street. Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18:...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to fire on Mulberry Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to the call of a fire on Mulberry Street late Saturday morning. Our Western Mass News crew arrived just after noon and saw several emergency officials and residents gathered outside the apartment structure. Officials said that one person sustained minor injuries which...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Easthampton responded to Mountain Road Friday night for reports of a fire at the Tavern on the Hill. According to Easthampton Fire, they received the call around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officials said that a second alarm was struck after Captain Matt Sandler and...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Agawam Police respond to car accident on N. Westfield Street

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam responded to N. Westfield Street Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole. According to Agawam Police, a portion of N. Westfield Street was closed from Provin Mountain Drive to N. West Street while crews worked. The road has since reopened.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

3 stabbed in weekend fight in front of The Still in Agawam

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after several people were stabbed during a fight in front of an Agawam bar and restaurant. Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern said that shortly after midnight Saturday, police were called to a large fight in progress at The Still on Springfield Street. Western...
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

All homes sold in Hampshire County from Aug. 7-13

The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from August 7-13. There were 50 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,472 square foot home on Whispering Pines Avenue in Belchertown that sold for $355,500.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Aug. 15, 2022

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation used its Iced Coffee Day in May to help bring joy to childrens’ hospitals across the country. Dunkin’ franchisees in Western Massachusetts recently presented Shriners Hospitals for Children Springfield with a grant for $25,000, the amount raised during the fundraiser. On...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Proposed expansion of Court Square Urban Renewal Plan will include 192 acres in Springfield’s downtown

SPRINGFIELD — City councilors will take up later this month a proposal to expand the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan to include a total of 192 acres. New neighborhoods added could include the “blast zone” site of the 2012 gas explosion on Worthington Street and an area that includes the troubled Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse at 50 State St.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Tyer says she won’t remove Pittsfield’s bike lanes, declines to endorse Harrington a second time

Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor Linda Tyer is facing pressure to remove the bike lanes on North Street, the city’s main thoroughfare. A petition on her desk from at-large city councilor Karen Kalinowsky calls for the street to be restored to its previous design. At the August 9th city council meeting, Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales presented data showing that the lanes have made the downtown corridor safer, alongside endorsements from first responders like the city’s police and fire departments as well as local emergency response services. WAMC Berkshire sat down with Tyer at city hall this morning to discuss the bike lanes and more.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Target warehouse would harm Hampton Ponds residents, environment (Letters)

On Aug. 16 at 7 p.m., the Westfield Planning Board is going to decide if Target Corporation should be allowed to build a 565,000 square foot distribution warehouse on North Road. The facility will have parking for over 500 cars and over 400 tractor-trailer trucks. Westfield city government has long been aware of the truck traffic concerns in the north end of town, to the extent that the City Council only three years ago was discussing a moratorium on additional trucking businesses. Westfield is working on its Master Plan, and we have been told that eliminating any future increased truck traffic in this neighborhood is a key component thereof.
WESTFIELD, MA
