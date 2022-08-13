Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Holyoke Fire crew put out house fire on Dwight St.
It was discovered that fire had reached the eaves, but it was quickly put out. A tenant was transported for a minor injury, no other injuries were reported.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to multifamily house fire on Olive Avenue in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire on Olive Avenue in Holyoke Sunday morning. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene around 7:45 a.m., and saw multiple fire trucks and crews. Officials told Western Mass News that the fire started on the...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Street Improvement Schedule Aug. 15 to 26
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the following work that will take place Aug. 15 and 26, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Monday, Aug. 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 16: raising structures on East Street. Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18:...
Springfield searches for developer for North End parcel in Memorial Square
SPRINGFIELD — The city will advertise this week, seeking developers willing to buy and reuse a vacant lot at Main and Waverly streets in the Memorial Square neighborhood of the North End. The property — measuring 14,174 square feet or about a third of an acre — was once...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to fire on Mulberry Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to the call of a fire on Mulberry Street late Saturday morning. Our Western Mass News crew arrived just after noon and saw several emergency officials and residents gathered outside the apartment structure. Officials said that one person sustained minor injuries which...
1 injured in apartment fire on Mulberry Street in Springfield
One person suffered minor injuries in an apartment fire on Mulberry Street in Springfield, that had all companies responding.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Easthampton responded to Mountain Road Friday night for reports of a fire at the Tavern on the Hill. According to Easthampton Fire, they received the call around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officials said that a second alarm was struck after Captain Matt Sandler and...
westernmassnews.com
Agawam Police respond to car accident on N. Westfield Street
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam responded to N. Westfield Street Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole. According to Agawam Police, a portion of N. Westfield Street was closed from Provin Mountain Drive to N. West Street while crews worked. The road has since reopened.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Springfield to welcome Morgan horse show
Growing up in Northampton, Molly O’Brien says she was your “typical horse crazy kid” who was lucky enough at around the age of 8 to attend the oldest Morgan horse show in the country at the 3 County Fairgrounds. Now many years later O’Brien is show manager...
westernmassnews.com
3 stabbed in weekend fight in front of The Still in Agawam
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after several people were stabbed during a fight in front of an Agawam bar and restaurant. Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern said that shortly after midnight Saturday, police were called to a large fight in progress at The Still on Springfield Street. Western...
All homes sold in Hampshire County from Aug. 7-13
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from August 7-13. There were 50 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,472 square foot home on Whispering Pines Avenue in Belchertown that sold for $355,500.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: I-91 in East Windsor shut down Monday morning due to tractor trailer crash
Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge. Their department released body cam video from it. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Meteorologist...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bernardston rollover crash sends 1 person to hospital
The Bernardston Fire Department were called to a motor vehicle rollover just after 1:00 p.m. Friday near the Greenfield and Bernardston line on Interstate 91 Southbound.
Business Monday ETC: Aug. 15, 2022
The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation used its Iced Coffee Day in May to help bring joy to childrens’ hospitals across the country. Dunkin’ franchisees in Western Massachusetts recently presented Shriners Hospitals for Children Springfield with a grant for $25,000, the amount raised during the fundraiser. On...
westernmassnews.com
Two-alarm fire breaks out at Easthampton Barbecue Restaurant
Easthampton man gifts wife dragon mural for 11th wedding anniversary. Easthampton man gifts wife dragon mural for 11th wedding anniversary.
Binienda Beach in Worcester closed for third day in a row due to staffing shortages
Lifeguard shortages are causing even more beach closures in Worcester. The city announced Monday that John J. Binienda Memorial Beach, formerly known as Coes Pond Beach, would be closed for the day due to staffing limitations. It’s the third day in a row the city announced the beach’s closure.
Mayor, teens help improve Gloutak Woods trail in Holyoke
The Holyoke Conservation Commission along with Greenagers, a non-profit youth stewardship organization, helped improve the trail system in Gloutak Woods.
Proposed expansion of Court Square Urban Renewal Plan will include 192 acres in Springfield’s downtown
SPRINGFIELD — City councilors will take up later this month a proposal to expand the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan to include a total of 192 acres. New neighborhoods added could include the “blast zone” site of the 2012 gas explosion on Worthington Street and an area that includes the troubled Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse at 50 State St.
wamc.org
Tyer says she won’t remove Pittsfield’s bike lanes, declines to endorse Harrington a second time
Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor Linda Tyer is facing pressure to remove the bike lanes on North Street, the city’s main thoroughfare. A petition on her desk from at-large city councilor Karen Kalinowsky calls for the street to be restored to its previous design. At the August 9th city council meeting, Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales presented data showing that the lanes have made the downtown corridor safer, alongside endorsements from first responders like the city’s police and fire departments as well as local emergency response services. WAMC Berkshire sat down with Tyer at city hall this morning to discuss the bike lanes and more.
Target warehouse would harm Hampton Ponds residents, environment (Letters)
On Aug. 16 at 7 p.m., the Westfield Planning Board is going to decide if Target Corporation should be allowed to build a 565,000 square foot distribution warehouse on North Road. The facility will have parking for over 500 cars and over 400 tractor-trailer trucks. Westfield city government has long been aware of the truck traffic concerns in the north end of town, to the extent that the City Council only three years ago was discussing a moratorium on additional trucking businesses. Westfield is working on its Master Plan, and we have been told that eliminating any future increased truck traffic in this neighborhood is a key component thereof.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1