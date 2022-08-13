ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Shop Builds The Silverado High Country Shorty Chevy Won't

It's a well-known fact that Americans like pickup trucks. On average, the number of pickup truck sales stretches into the millions each year. So it's hard to believe that Chevy doesn't let you build a single cab short-bed jam-packed with the most luxurious features you want. Until you get to Hersa Motors, that is.
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978

This muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming, New Dodge Muscle Cars Ditching V8, And Ford Maverick Tremor: Cold Start

Howdy, car enthusiasts, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. 24 hours on from yesterday's recap, we've received the big news that Jeep is pulling out of China because of the threat of meddling government officials. We've also learned when the all-electric Cadillac Escalade arrives, taken a look at a new McLaren Artura Trophy race car, and discovered that Toyota thinks the manual GR Supra will be a rare choice.
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
Motor1.com

Mercedes Reverses On Its Own After Driver Fails At Backing Up

With cameras everywhere all the time recording, it’s inevitable that they’ll capture people and their flubs. Dash cams, security cameras, and smartphones have proved a boon for internet entertainment where the world and its warts are fully displayed. Such cameras have also captured plenty of vehicular screwups, and a new security video posted to Reddit’s r/IdiotsInCars shows one driver’s embarrassing endeavor.
digg.com

The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked

If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
Top Speed

Callaway is Doing the Unthinkable to GM Trucks and SUVs

Usually, when we hear about Callaway Cars we automatically think about highly updated Corvette or Camaro Even the AeroWagen comes to mind, but for sure we wouldn’t think about a truck or an SUV. All of that is going to change, however, as now the tuning house has decided to take the most advanced SUVs and pickups from General Motors - like the Silverado or the Suburban and transform them into genuine Callaway performance vehicles.
Top Speed

Why the 2022 Harley Davidson Sportster S Is The Best Sportster Yet

Harley-Davidson entered a new era with the introduction of the liquid-cooled Revolution Max engine. First seen in the Pan America adventure bike, its second application was in the brand new Sportster S model, finally replacing the original Sportster that has been in production since 1957. Can The Gaokin Thor GK...
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
People are really driving like assholes

People are going to keep getting killed walking or biking because people are driving insanely dangerously. Today alone I saw: A guy get knocked over on his bike right before the tracks heading down to Ruston because a car turned right into a parking lot right in front of him. A truck park in a spot at Safeway with the end of the truck well into the other parking spot. Two people road raging (albeit in Issaquah) swerving in and out of a bike lane. Two cars going at least 50 down Pearl. Slow the fuck down before you kill someone.from Brills21.
CarBuzz.com

US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine

Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
Motorious

Barn Find Hunter Locates A Cubed Shelby GT500

Don’t worry, the guy knows what he’s got and won’t budge on price…. Tom Cotter of Barn Find Hunter sure has lived an interesting life and made quite a few connections in his time chasing down rare cars tucked away from public eyes. The man has access to places the rest of us don’t even know exist, so it’s great when he brings us along for some of those adventures. This time around the man is in San Diego where he introduces viewers to a man with an incredibly cluttered shop just filled with amazing cars and memorabilia from back in the day.
