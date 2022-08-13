Area teams get one last scrimmage in before season starts

Rain drops keep our temperatures cool over the next several days. GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cool and damp pattern will become the norm over the next several days. A broad yet weak area of low pressure will slowly slide over the area, bringing rain to the forecast today and tomorrow. Rain chances are set at 60% for today and up to 70% for tomorrow. The drops will keep our significantly cooler than average as highs top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 60s, keeping the humidity low during the daylight hours. Winds will blow in out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO