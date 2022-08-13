CHICAGO -- At least 45 people have been shot, seven fatally, since Friday evening across Chicago, police said. Five people were shot, one fatally on the city's South Side overnight Sunday, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Gresham neighborhood at about 12:20 a.m., police said. Officers responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 1800 block of West 78th Street, police said. A 19-year-old woman shot three times and died from her injuries, CPD said. The medical examiner's office identified her as Tacara Tunstall. Another victim, a 17-year-old girl, is in serious condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. Three others, including a 17-year-old boy, were shot and taken to nearby hospitals, police said. They are listed in fair condition. Two of them were shot in the arm and the other in the torso. Other details surrounding the shooting are still unclear, but police believe the offender may have been shooting from a vehicle. No one has been arrested as Area Two detectives try to sort through the shooting.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO