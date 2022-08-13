Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Free hair cuts at UniqueHeadz in South Bend on Monday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - UniqueHeadz is providing free hair cuts to kids on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The business is located at 244 S. Olive St. in South Bend. The event also features a backpack giveaway and free lead testing for children ages seven and below.
seniorsmatter.com
Transportation for Seniors in South Bend
Being a family owned and operated business, our promise to our clients is to respond to their needs in an expedient, accommodating and courteous manner. Our company mission is, very simply, we want to provide our clients with the most satisfying experience one can have while traveling in one of our vehicles. We do this by providing our drivers with the most comprehensive training available, and making safety our #1 priority.
WNDU
Hundreds of backpacks donated to kids on South Bend’s East Side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As most students head back to school, many of them on South Bend’s East Side picked up a free backpack at Perley Park on Sunday. From 12 - 4 p.m., hundreds of new backpacks were donated to children. Other giveaways included free shoes, clothes, haircuts and food.
WNDU
Michiana churches, SBCSC hold backpack giveaways
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local students will be all set for the new school year after this weekend, thanks to some South Bend churches coming together. Along with Clay Church, other churches teaming up for the Saturday giveaway were Lydick United Methodist, Christ the King Lutheran, Christ the King Catholic, and Vida Nueva.
95.3 MNC
Martins National Day of Hiring Event
Martin’s Supermarket is hosting a National Day of Hiring event in Indiana. The events will let applicants meet teams and learn more about roles in the company. There will be on-the-spot interviews and same-day job offers. They also have new employee benefits, new staff training programs, and advancement opportunities.
max983.net
Marshall County, Plymouth City Officials Provide Update on Local Public Healthcare Crisis
Plymouth, Indiana – August 12, 2022 – In late June, Marshall County and the City of Plymouth issued a. press release drawing attention to what has been viewed as a local public healthcare crisis as a result of. St. Joseph Health System’s recent closure of physician practices throughout...
22 WSBT
Personal data left on doors at an Elkhart senior apartment complex
Elkhart, Ind. — Residents at Elkhart's Stratford Commons are displeased with a breach of their personal data. Those who live at the complex say papers were clipped to their doors that contained their social security numbers. It can’t be understated how furious residents are about this incident. The...
22 WSBT
Some St. Joseph Health System offices and critical care units closed in Marshall County
Plymouth, Ind. — People in Marshall County are saying there is a local public healthcare crisis after several offices in the St. Joseph Health System are now closed including their Critical Care Unit in their hospital. A committee was created by local leaders to address that growing concern. It's...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
How Region schools fared in IREAD-3 scores
Another round of test scores shows that Lake County's urban schools continue to struggle more than other public schools. The 2021-2022 IREAD-3 results were released Wednesday. They measure reading skills among Indiana third graders. The Gary Community School Corporation saw the lowest scores locally, with only 42 percent of students...
95.3 MNC
Federal meal funding to expire: Schools looking at what’s next
Local school districts are looking at their options as federal funding for free meals is coming to a close. The federal program is scheduled to come to a close at the end of September, according to WSBT. There are other programs in place for students to receive free meals if they are eligible.
22 WSBT
A bubbly time at Slide the Hill
Mishawaka — A foam-tastic time at George Wilson Park in Mishawaka. The Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department is having it's Slide the Hill event. This popular event has four, 300-foot slip-n-slides. Three out of the four slides have foam, just don't eat the bubbles!. It is a $10 entry,...
WNDU
Whirlpool employees take part in packing backpacks for giveaway in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien Community Foundation is helping students get ready to learn this fall by providing over 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in the 49022 area code. The foundation will host “Backpacks For Good” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug....
WNDU
RV Hall of Fame unveils new sustainable ‘CrossMod’ home
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The RV and Home Manufacturing Hall of Fame unveiled a new section highlighting the Clayton “CrossMod” home. The housing manufacturer Clayton is trying to give potential buyers a more affordable home that doesn’t lack curb appeal while highlighting sustainability. According to The U.S....
WNDU
Portion of N. Main Street in Mishawaka closed for repairs
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If your commute takes you through downtown Mishawaka, here is an important traffic alert that you need to know about. N. Main Street just south of the Church Street intersection was closed on Monday for street improvements. You’ll still be able to get to downtown businesses...
22 WSBT
Celebrating National Health Center Week with Heart City Health
Now I'm sure your doctor would love it if you ate more fruits and veggies. It's National Health Center week after all. Later today, a chance for you to get free blood pressure readings, vision, BMI and blood sugar screenings. WSBT 22's Paige Barnes sat down with Heart City Health's...
95.3 MNC
Events to look forward to in Michiana this weekend
If you’re a Shakespeare super fan, this weekend is for you. Head to the South Bend Civic Theater to see Sense and Sensibility on Friday, August 12 and on Sunday, August 14 Much Ado About Nothing is playing. The showing starts each day at 7 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.
WNDU
3 workers injured in South Bend Motor Speedway crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County police were called out to South Bend Motor Speedway at approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday for assistance with injuries following a crash. Two of the cars racing on the track collided sending one into a gate in the pit area, where three workers...
abc57.com
Pedestrian hit by train on Hendricks Street
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a train on Hendricks Street, the Mishawaka Police Department reported. At 11:55 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to the Hendricks Street crossing of the Norfolk Southern Railroad. According to the investigation, a 30-year-old man appeared to be...
WNDU
Bluhm County Park holds grand opening for first all-inclusive playground
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - As soon as the ribbon was cut, kids rushed to play on the new inclusive playground at Bluhm County Park in LaPorte County. The grand opening on Saturday invited kids and families to play while they enjoyed music, refreshments, giveaways, coloring, and more. The new...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating double homicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police are investigating a double homicide that happened at a home in the 800 block of Johnson Street on August 9. Police responded to the home just before 3 p.m. on August 9 and located the bodies of 18-year-old Rainie Best and 24-year-old Phil Honer III.
