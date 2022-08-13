ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Ed-itorial: Are there any reasons Brian Kelly can’t win at LSU?

By Ed Daniels
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0VNS_0hG3nAz900

In more than 100 years of college football, LSU has never attracted a coach with the resume of Brian Kelly.

When Nick Saban arrived here almost 23 years ago, he had only six seasons as a college coach under his belt.

HIGHLIGHTS: Saints sign K.J. Costello ahead of preseason opener in Houston

Kelly has vast experience – and the record to boot – 34 and 6 at Cincinnati – 54 and nine the last five years at Notre Dame.

So, when he talks about a process and a plan – there’s believability – there are skins on the wall.

After watching LSU practice Thursday, it is safe to say that the Tigers will be better. But are probably two outstanding recruiting classes away from a chance to win the SEC again.

Saints: Taysom Hill puts best foot forward in transition to tight end

In the meantime, I am trying to think of why Kelly can’t win.

And, I can’t. He has good coaches, who are good recruiters. He has a young quarterback, Walker Howard, being groomed.

And he’s coaching at LSU, where some of the best high school football in the country is played.

There’s no reason that Brian Kelly can’t get what has eluded him for years in South Bend – and that is a national championship.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

Zachary High’s Kylin Jackson Commits to LSU

BATON ROUGE – LSU Football has been on a hot streak when it comes to recruiting and the trend continues after 4-star safety Kylin Jackson verbally commits to LSU, Saturday afternoon. The Zachary High product had narrowed it down to two, LSU and Texas A&M, but earlier in the week his mind was made up […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#College Football#American Football#Ed Itorial#Lsu#Houston Kelly#Tigers#Sec#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
KLFY News 10

Man chasing cat into street gets hit by car in Lafayette, dies

** Lafayette Police issue correction** Police now say the man who died was trying to clear the roadway of the dead animal when he himself was struck and killed. LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -– A man who was reportedly chasing his cat was struck and killed by a car traveling on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. […]
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy