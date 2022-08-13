ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robot Shows It's Possible to Swim Through The Emptiness of a Curved Universe

If an astronaut were to suddenly become adrift in the void of interstellar space, they would be compelled to propel their body to safety, kicking and waving their limbs toward a sanctuary in the vacuum. Sadly for them, physics isn't so forgiving, leaving them to float without hope for eternity. If only the Universe was sufficiently curved, their flailing mightn't be so futile. Centuries before we left the tug of Earth, Isaac Newton succinctly explained why things moved. Whether it's the expulsion of gas, a shove against solid ground, or the swish of a fin against a fluid, the momentum of an...
The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
Secrets of Longevity Revealed: Scientists Find Species That Essentially Do Not Age

The largest study of its kind reveals that wild turtles age slowly, live long lives, and uncovers several species that practically do not age. Jonathan the Seychelles giant tortoise, who is 190 years old, made headlines recently for being the “oldest living land animal in the world.” Although there is anecdotal evidence that certain species of turtles and other ectotherms, or “cold-blooded” creatures, live a long life, this evidence is spotty and mostly focuses on animals kept in zoos or a small number of individuals surviving in the wild. The largest study on aging and lifespan to date, conducted by an international team of 114 scientists and directed by Penn State and Northeastern Illinois University, has recently been published. It contains data gathered in the wild from 107 populations of 77 different species of reptiles and amphibians.
Scientists manage to combine human muscle genes into yeast cells

Scientists have combined human muscle genes with yeast cells. This process should provide a helpful method of studying how things like cancer develop in the human body. The DNA of baker's yeast has been successfully altered by biotechnologist Pascale Daran-Lapujade and her team at Delft University of Technology. A vital human trait has been successfully transplanted into a yeast cell for the first time.
Humanoid robot passes for human in joint task experiment

Researchers can add 'humanness’ to machines by modulating the variability of their behaviour. You have full access to this article via your institution. Variability is one of the fundamental features of human behavior. Researchers believe that it could be the result of evolution because it makes us more unpredictable and less vulnerable to predators.
It's not science fiction. Scientists think 'space bubbles' could possibly save the planet.

This could be an actual real-life solution to Earth's climate change issue. Not everyone is into science or even cares how it works. But sometimes science is too cool to ignore. The scientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are revisiting an old hypothesis from the late 1980s by astronomer Roger Angel on creating bubbles in space to make an umbrella of sorts to shade Earth. Yeah, they're suggesting space bubbles. Following advances in technology over the last 30 years, they now think they've figured out how to do it.
Scientists identify what makes humans able to speak compared to other primates

A so-called evolutionary simplification of the larynx led to human speech. This trait is still present today. Researchers are unsure at what point in history it evolved. Scientists have spotted the evolutionary modifications in the voice box that make humans able to speak compared to other primates. They did this through an examination of the voice box, or larynx, in 43 species of primates.
Mysterious, Never-Before-Seen Diamonds Found In Ancient Canyon Diablo Meteorite

The extreme temperatures and pressures produced when a space rock slams into the Earth can create distinctive materials, such as the shocked quartz used to identify the remains of such events. Arizona's Canyon Diablo contains diamonds with unusual structures, but scientists have been misinterpreting what makes them special. Very different...
Gigantic jets of lightning, 100 times stronger than normal bolts, are surging into space

No specialized instruments study gigantic jets. A citizen managed to capture the event on his low-light camera. We now have the first 3D map of a 'gigantic jet' of lightning. Researchers at the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) have analyzed additional data to unearth more information about the 'gigantic jet' lightning bursts that were sent towards space over Oklahoma in 2018, Phys.org has reported.
