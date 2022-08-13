ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears Teases ‘Hold Me Closer’ Collab With Elton John: ‘Can’t Wait For You To Hear’

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vM1C5_0hG3igrE00
Image Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 40, brought some excitement to her fans on Aug. 12, when she officially teased her next song. The singer is collaborating with legendary artist Elton John, 75, in a new song she revealed to be called “Hold Me Closer,” and took to Instagram to share a black and white and color photo of what appears to be fan art for the upcoming single. She also added a caption that not only confirmed the name of the tune, which is a version of Elton’s hit “Tiny Dancer,” but also seemed to defend the nude selfies she previously posted to social media after her ex publicly said the photos were “tough” for her teen sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

In the pic, which is in black and white and color, Elton is wearing his iconic sparkly Los Angeles Dodgers baseball uniform with a hat and is holding a baseball bat over his shoulder as he rocks his famous big sunglasses. Britney is cropped in to be standing beside him as she wears a sparkly bodysuit, made to look like the Dodgers uniform, that has his name across the chest. She’s also holding a bat and has her long blonde hair down as she looks into the camera with a serious face.

“Conservative Diplomatic Voice … I had everything but broken inside !!!!! I never wanted to be the girls who show their bodies !!! BULLSH*T !!! Try being covered for 4 months with no keys !!! I have the right to express my body, mouth 👄 , eyes 👀 , heart ❤️, and feet 🦶🏻and show whatever I want !!!” Britney wrote, seemingly defending her nude selfies, in the beginning of the caption for the pic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04doVM_0hG3igrE00
Britney Spears and Elton John are collaborating on a version of his song ‘Tiny Dancer.’ (Rob Grabowski/Invision/Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock)

“My body was manipulated, abused, and torn by people not my friends !!!” she continued. “I have beautiful friends 😍 who give me joy and lift my ass higher everyday 👯‍♀️ … if my shallow smile approach offends anyone which I only have learned to COPY !!! So sorry !!! Psss come on ICONS who we be fooling ????! Psss name of song is HOLD ME CLOSER 💃🏼 !!! Pssss OWN OWN OWN OWN !!!”

And thank you so much for this incredible art @monalisaney81… I appreciate this and all of your support it means so much to me !!! I can’t wait for you all to hear what we’ve been working on 😉😉😉😉,” she concluded.

Britney’s memorable post comes after she made headlines for defending herself after he ex-husband and father to her two kids, Kevin Federline, gave an interview about her to Daily Mail. In the interview, he said that their sons chose not to go to their mom’s recent wedding to Sam Asghari and haven’t seen her in a while because of her nude selfies and more. “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children… As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone,” Britney wrote in her response. “I gave them everything. Only one word: HURTFUL …”

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Revealed: K’Fed Set To Lose $20K Monthly Child Support Allowance As Feud With Ex-Britney Spears Takes New Twist

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline will be without financial support from the pop star in a little over 2 years, Radar has learned. Federline caused a stir this week after he trashed Spears in the press claiming their sons want nothing to do with her. He decided to sit down for an interview as his child support checks are coming to an end. According to sources close to the situation, back in 2018, Federline went back to court demanding an increase in his $20k a month child support check. He said he pulled in less than 1% of what she...
RELATIONSHIPS
RadarOnline

‘I Have A Job’: Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Rips Into Singer’s Ex Kevin Federline

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari has come out swinging against the pop star’s ex-husband Kevin Federline after he revealed family secrets in a new interview, Radar has learned. On Saturday, Sam posted a lengthy statement trashing Kevin for making comments about Britney’s kids. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Britney’s ex-husband said in a one-on-one with ITV that their sons haven’t seen the pop star in months. He claimed that 15-year-old Jayden and 16-year-old Sean have decided to stay away from Britney for the time being. Kevin said, “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Madonna Admits Her Son David, 16, Wears Her Clothes Better Than She Does

Madonna, 63, thinks her son looks better in her clothes than she does. “He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what,” she said on the Aug. 10 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, referring to her 16-year-old son David Banda. “It’s really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them. He can even wear a dress and look butch.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Collab#Teases#Wedding
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Selena Gomez Embraced Her "Real Stomach" in a Swimsuit-Clad TikTok

Selena Gomez has always been an advocate for body positivity, and her latest TikTok included a self-confident message that's a major mood. On Wednesday, the actress embraced her curves while posing in a purple and orange patterned one-piece bathing suit with a balconette bra and crisscrossing straps in the back. She accessorized with gold dangling earrings, and slicked her hair back into a messy bun.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Goes For A Ride On A Vespa In Santa Monica: Photos

Paris Jackson is living her best life. The only daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson was spotted zooming around on a Vespa in Santa Monica looking like she didn’t have a care in the world on Saturday, August 6. Rocking a funky crop top, bohemian chic jacket and ripped denim pants, the singer/actress/model took over the tony seaside town of Los Angeles.
SANTA MONICA, CA
ETOnline.com

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose in Matching Outfits With Newborn Son

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are celebrating their baby boy's arrival with matching outfits! Tiesi shared the adorable family moment on Instagram Tuesday, just one day after announcing the arrival of little Legendary. "WE MADE THIS 🥹🥰👩🏻‍🍼💙 @nickcannon !! Y’all know I had to have these #ncredible matching sets made...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Beyoncé Dropped a Never-Before-Seen Photo With All of Her Children

Beyoncé dropped her new album, Renaissance, today—and we are fully drinking the Bey Kool-Aid. To add to the hype, Queen Bey shared an intimate family snap just hours before the drop—and fans are losing it. In a rare family selfie, Bey posed with all of her children: 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter. Our hearts can't take it.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Pete Davidson Proposed to Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup

UPDATE: 8/8/22 at 10:25 AM — Sources close to the former couple deny that any proposal took place.Pete Davidson got down on one knee before Kim Kardashian ended their intense 9-month relationship.“Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed,” sources tell Radar. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen. Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship. He falls hard and he falls fast.”Insiders add that Kim...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Exposed: Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline's Police Report Against Pop Star's Father Over Alleged Abuse Of Then 13-Year-Old Grandson

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline accused the pop star’s father of alleged battery years before taking his side in the family war, Radar has learned. The unemployed ex-backup dancer spoke out this week about his kids with Britney distancing themselves from their mother. He claimed they were embarrassed by the photos she posted on social media. Kevin’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan claimed the kids missed their grandfather Jamie Spears despite Britney claiming he terrorized her for over a decade. RadarOnline.com has learned, that years before Kevin was singing Jamie’s praises he accused him of hurting his then 13-year-old son, Sean....
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
229K+
Followers
20K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy