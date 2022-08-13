Britney Spears Teases ‘Hold Me Closer’ Collab With Elton John: ‘Can’t Wait For You To Hear’

Image Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 40, brought some excitement to her fans on Aug. 12, when she officially teased her next song. The singer is collaborating with legendary artist Elton John, 75, in a new song she revealed to be called “Hold Me Closer,” and took to Instagram to share a black and white and color photo of what appears to be fan art for the upcoming single. She also added a caption that not only confirmed the name of the tune, which is a version of Elton’s hit “Tiny Dancer,” but also seemed to defend the nude selfies she previously posted to social media after her ex publicly said the photos were “tough” for her teen sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

In the pic, which is in black and white and color, Elton is wearing his iconic sparkly Los Angeles Dodgers baseball uniform with a hat and is holding a baseball bat over his shoulder as he rocks his famous big sunglasses. Britney is cropped in to be standing beside him as she wears a sparkly bodysuit, made to look like the Dodgers uniform, that has his name across the chest. She’s also holding a bat and has her long blonde hair down as she looks into the camera with a serious face.

“Conservative Diplomatic Voice … I had everything but broken inside !!!!! I never wanted to be the girls who show their bodies !!! BULLSH*T !!! Try being covered for 4 months with no keys !!! I have the right to express my body, mouth 👄 , eyes 👀 , heart ❤️, and feet 🦶🏻and show whatever I want !!!” Britney wrote, seemingly defending her nude selfies, in the beginning of the caption for the pic.

Britney Spears and Elton John are collaborating on a version of his song ‘Tiny Dancer.’ (Rob Grabowski/Invision/Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock)

“My body was manipulated, abused, and torn by people not my friends !!!” she continued. “I have beautiful friends 😍 who give me joy and lift my ass higher everyday 👯‍♀️ … if my shallow smile approach offends anyone which I only have learned to COPY !!! So sorry !!! Psss come on ICONS who we be fooling ????! Psss name of song is HOLD ME CLOSER 💃🏼 !!! Pssss OWN OWN OWN OWN !!!”

And thank you so much for this incredible art @monalisaney81… I appreciate this and all of your support it means so much to me !!! I can’t wait for you all to hear what we’ve been working on 😉😉😉😉,” she concluded.

Britney’s memorable post comes after she made headlines for defending herself after he ex-husband and father to her two kids, Kevin Federline, gave an interview about her to Daily Mail. In the interview, he said that their sons chose not to go to their mom’s recent wedding to Sam Asghari and haven’t seen her in a while because of her nude selfies and more. “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children… As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone,” Britney wrote in her response. “I gave them everything. Only one word: HURTFUL …”