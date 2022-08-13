ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Wears Micro Mini & Thigh High Boots Out With A$AP Rocky 3 Months After Giving Birth: Photos

By Terry Zeller
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Wavy Peter/SplashNews

Rihanna proved worthy of the fashion icon title as she stepped out looking fierce and fabulous in Los Angeles on Friday, August 12. The Fenty designer was flanked by her just-as-stylish boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she welcomed their first child together a mere three months ago! Rocking a graphic tee, a ripped mini skirt and wild thigh high boots, Rihanna commanded attention as the adorable couple made their way to a dinner date.

Rihanna stepped out in New York City in August 2022. (Wavy Peter/SplashNews)

The fun excursion comes only a few days after the singer and her rapper beau gave themselves some much needed couple time as they were spotted out on a late-night stroll together. The pair have clearly been going from strength to strength after the arrival of their son, whose name has yet to be announced.

A source close to the “Umbrella” hitmaker EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the pair’s relationship is better than it’s ever been! “Rihanna has seen whole different side of Rocky that she’s never known. She’s fallen even more in love with him since they welcomed their son into this world and she cherishes every moment of seeing Rocky and their son bonding,” the insider stated.

“Rihanna knows how close Rocky is with his nieces and nephews and so she was able to get a glimpse into what parenthood would be like with him, but it was never as perfect as things are now. Rocky hasn’t left Rihanna’s side once and he helps care for their son any way he can,” they continued.

The Fenty designer was flanked by her just-as-stylish boyfriend A$AP Rocky. (Wavy Peter/SplashNews)

Two other sources told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the hop hop star has been a tremendous support system to the baby, even offering to change diapers. “Rocky’s been everything. She’s told her friends that she can’t imagine doing this with anyone but him by his side, he’s just so supportive and loving. Seeing him hold their son make her love him in a whole new way,” one of the insiders commented.

Rihanna and A$AP began dating in 2020 after being friends for several years. The pair announced their pregnancy news in January of 2021 with an incredible maternity photoshoot in New York City. They then welcomed their son on May 13.

Comments / 196

Melissa Nicole Dunsworth
2d ago

I don’t care, I don’t care.. RhiRhi or not she looks a complete MESS, correction Rich MESS!! All that money and not a lick of style

Reply(12)
106
The Real Facts Not Alternative Facts
1d ago

First I'd like to say the lady in green isnt Rhianna. You actually have to scroll down to see the picture so that threw me for a loop. Lmao I am all for people making a fashion statement but that is ridiculous. I just can't with this outfit

Reply(4)
37
Tyra Foxies
2d ago

Im wearing bell bottom pants and a summer blouse color pink . At the mall in Mcallen Texas.... like seriously who cares

Reply(3)
35
 

