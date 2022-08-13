ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah Democratic Party suspends Sen. Gene Davis over harassment accusations

By Ben Winslow
 2 days ago
The Utah Democratic Party has suspended Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, from all party activities following accusations of sexual harassment leveled by a former legislative intern.

Party Executive Director Thom DeSirant said in a statement that Democratic party leaders had asked Sen. Davis to "voluntarily step down," and he refused.

The party took the action under pressure from within its own ranks. Dozens of Democratic party leaders across the state signed an open letter calling for action earlier this week. UDP leaders acknowledged that in a statement announcing action against Sen. Davis late Friday.

"In light of Senator Davis thus far failing to resign, we have a duty act. More than 50 party leaders, elected officials, candidates, and staff made clear in their open letter earlier this week that conduct like this is not something the Utah Democratic Party is willing to tolerate. Though our ability to take action is limited absent an official complaint, we nevertheless have an obligation to keep our members safe," DeSirant wrote.

Instead, Sen. Davis will now be suspended from "all party events at any level, pending the outcome of the Utah State Senate’s independent investigation. We are also formally requesting the Senate make the results of their investigation available to us, once complete, for further review and action."

It follows Sen. Davis' former legislative intern posting on Instagram detailed accusations of sexual harassment against one of the longest serving members of the Utah State Legislature . It is not the first time he has faced allegations. In 2021, he issued a statement apologizing to a former legislative staffer who accused him of misconduct.

Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, ordered an independent investigation into the allegations . If they are found to be credible, the Senate could then launch an ethics investigation that could lead to disciplinary action.

Sen. Davis has not responded to repeated messages from FOX 13 News seeking comment. He lost his primary election this year to Nate Blouin, and will not be in office by the time the 2023 legislative session starts in January.

"We’ve tried to balance our belief that everyone should be presumed innocent until proven guilty, our commitment to the deliberative steps and due process our governing documents require, and our obligation to ensure that every member of our party – at every level – is treated with the respect and dignity they are entitled in a space that is free from harassment or discrimination," DeSirant said in the party's statement.

"Ultimately, we find ourselves faced with multiple credible allegations of misconduct by Senator Davis and must err in favor of the safety and well-being of our members."

The Utah Democratic Party has faced heavy criticism in the past from a number of women who have said it has repeatedly failed to take action on complaints of sexual harassment. Earlier this week, FOX 13 News reported more than 100 women in Utah politics — Republican and Democratic — who signed a joint statement calling for action against sexual harassment .

"The Party is committed to our policy of periodically reviewing our Anti-Harassment procedures and working with members to improve how we respond to sensitive allegations. We are also reviewing the trainings we offer to party and campaign staff and volunteers to include appropriate conduct and steps expected when or if they receive such a complaint," the UDP statement said.

