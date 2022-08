The Baltimore Ravens signed outside linebacker Trent Harris on Saturday.

Harris, 26, adds depth at a position that lost Vince Biegel to a season-ending Achilles injury earlier this month.

He has 34 tackles and two sacks in 19 games (five starts) with the Miami Dolphins (2019) and New York Giants (2020-21).

The Ravens also released defensive back Denzel Williams and wide receiver Devon Williams.

–Field Level Media

