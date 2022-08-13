ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Governor announces new highway projects under state transportation plan

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced 11 expansion and modernization projects that will be added to the state’s bipartisan transportation plan, known as IKE. The new project represent a total investment of over $520 million. The governor made the announcement Monday in Andover, and that community stands to benefit...
KANSAS STATE
Jury Convicts Kansas Veteran of Defrauding VA for Disability Benefits

A federal jury convicted a Kansas veteran of wire fraud and theft of government funds in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits. According to court documents, 53 year old Bruce Hay, of Greeley, a U.S. Army veteran and former Osawatomie resident, fraudulently...
KANSAS STATE
KHP Promoting “Safe Kids Kansas” As Schools Resume Classes

The Kansas Dept. of Education and the Kansas Highway Patrol have partnered to promote “Safe Kids Kansas,” which aims to remind parents to talk to their children about how to stay safe as the school year begins. The agencies are reminding parents to talk to their kids about...
KANSAS STATE
One dead, 9 injured in house explosion in southeast Missouri

Officials in southeast Missouri said one person died and nine others were injured when a house exploded early Monday in the community of Wyatt. The explosion was reported around 7 a.m. A man in his mid-20s was taken to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, where he later died. The other victims had serious to critical burn injuries, and several were flown to hospitals in St. Louis or Memphis. The victims included adults and children as young as six months old.
MISSOURI STATE

