Governor Kelly meets with Sedgwick County leaders on mental health needs
Governor Kelly met with Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders as well as state lawmakers on Monday to talk about mental health issues and the need for a state mental health hospital in south central Kansas. The governor met with Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple, Sedgwick County Commission Chairman David Dennis and...
Governor announces new highway projects under state transportation plan
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced 11 expansion and modernization projects that will be added to the state’s bipartisan transportation plan, known as IKE. The new project represent a total investment of over $520 million. The governor made the announcement Monday in Andover, and that community stands to benefit...
Jury Convicts Kansas Veteran of Defrauding VA for Disability Benefits
A federal jury convicted a Kansas veteran of wire fraud and theft of government funds in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits. According to court documents, 53 year old Bruce Hay, of Greeley, a U.S. Army veteran and former Osawatomie resident, fraudulently...
KHP Promoting “Safe Kids Kansas” As Schools Resume Classes
The Kansas Dept. of Education and the Kansas Highway Patrol have partnered to promote “Safe Kids Kansas,” which aims to remind parents to talk to their children about how to stay safe as the school year begins. The agencies are reminding parents to talk to their kids about...
One dead, 9 injured in house explosion in southeast Missouri
Officials in southeast Missouri said one person died and nine others were injured when a house exploded early Monday in the community of Wyatt. The explosion was reported around 7 a.m. A man in his mid-20s was taken to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, where he later died. The other victims had serious to critical burn injuries, and several were flown to hospitals in St. Louis or Memphis. The victims included adults and children as young as six months old.
