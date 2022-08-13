Officials in southeast Missouri said one person died and nine others were injured when a house exploded early Monday in the community of Wyatt. The explosion was reported around 7 a.m. A man in his mid-20s was taken to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, where he later died. The other victims had serious to critical burn injuries, and several were flown to hospitals in St. Louis or Memphis. The victims included adults and children as young as six months old.

